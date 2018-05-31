Get 20GB of Free Internet & a Free SIM Pack this Raya

Raya is a celebration that many Malaysians look forward to. Celebrate this Raya Season with a FREE SIM Card delivered to you with free airtime credit.

Go wild with video calls, WhatsApp greetings and Insta stories this Ramadan and Raya as Yoodo introduces the RM10 for 10GB Ramadan Booster from 16 May to 17 June 2018!

Ready to find out on how to get that 20GB of Free Internet?

Step 1: Order & Activate SIM

Order your free SIM Pack through the Yoodo mobile app. Activate the SIM card once you receive it.

Step 2: Check for RM20 credit in your app

Once activated, you’ll see RM20 credit in your Yoodo wallet (One time only).

Step 3: Enjoy your 10GB for RM10 Ramadan Booster!

To enjoy 20GB, go to the dashboard in the Yoodo mobile app, select “Buy More” and then purchase the 10GB for RM10 Booster TWICE to get your 20GB data! RM20 credit will be deducted from your wallet. And if you need more data, just reload and buy the booster again. (Just remember that it will expire before your next plan renewal.)

That’s not all. Yoodo users can also refer their friends, and once a friend activates their SIM for the first time using the referral code given, both will receive RM20 airtime credit, for FREE! This RM20 complimentary referral credit can then be used to buy any Yoodo service, including RM10 for 10GB Ramadan Booster, with no expiry date.

The Yoodo app is universally available for all Android and iOS devices. Log on to this link to read more about this promotion.

Save money. Only pay for Data, Voice or SMS that you need!

Happy Fasting and Selamat Hari Raya from all of us at Yoodo.

This article is brought to you by Yoodo. Launched in January 2018, Yoodo is an independent digital mobile service that is owned and operated by Celcom Axiata Berhad. It offers the country’s first truly customisable mobile service, with complete transparency, flexibility and customer convenience.