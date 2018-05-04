Free Huawei Y6 (2018) smartphone with Celcom FIRST Postpaid plan

Available for a limited time only, Celcom Axiata is exclusively offering the Huawei Y6 (2018) smartphone for free when consumers sign up with Celcom FIRST contract plans.

Officially announced last month, the Huawei Y6 (2018) smartphone (RRP RM619.00, GST included), available in Black and Blue, comes in a high-end sleek design together with a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, LED flashes and built-in filters, including Huawei’s Histen Technology that allows consumers to enjoy their favourite music with optimised sound delivery similar to theatre or concert hall environments.

Huawei equipped the Y6 (2018) with a 2GB RAM and 16 GB storage, with a microSD slot. The display panel is 5.7” in diagonal with a tall 18:9 ratio and HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels). The chipset is a Snapdragon 425.

Customers can own a free Huawei Y6 (2018) when they sign up with these plans for 24 months:

FIRST Gold Plus at RM98 (40GB Internet)

FIRST Gold Supreme at RM128 (50GB Internet)

FIRST Platinum at RM148 (60GB Internet)

FIRST Platinum Plus at RM188 (100GB Internet)

All the Celcom FIRST plans above include Unlimited Calls, WhatsApp, WeChat and free 100GB Super Video Walla. In addition, consumers can also enjoy the new Huawei Y6 (2018) for only RM25 monthly via Easyphone.

For consumers aged 25 and below, they can get the Huawei Y6 (2018) with discounts more than 50 percent via Xpax’s Postpaid plans:

XP79 at RM79 (15GB monthly internet and 15GB Video Walla™) – device price at RM199

XP50 at RM50(10GB monthly internet) – device price at RM289

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom consumers can remain digitally awesome with such an amazing opportunity of owning the latest Huawei smartphone for FREE or at affordable prices.

“Our consumers can immerse themselves with the best music and picture qualities via the latest Huawei Y6 (2018) for FREE and experience an awesome digital lifestyle, when paired with the best valued plans in town that offer so much internet,” he said.

The Huawei Y6 (2018) is also available for purchase on Celcom’s Online Store on its website.