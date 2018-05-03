Grab partners MOH to offer its services in 16 Government Hospitals

Grab, a leading on-demand transportation platform recently announced a joint partnership with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to help provide patients and visitors with its transportation services and help alleviate parking congestion in selected Government hospitals nationwide.

The partnership was announced and officiated at Hospital Serdang, one of the participating Government hospitals, in the presence of YBhg. Dato’ Mohd Shafiq bin Abdullah, Deputy Secretary General (Finance), Ministry of Health, and Amri Sham, Head of Public and Government Affairs, Grab Malaysia.

As part of the partnership between the Ministry of Health Malaysia, Grab will be implementing the following:

Grab Pick-up / Drop-off Zones: Designated pick-up and drop-off signage at the hospitals and also locations in the app to help users to key in the right location. Promo Codes: Exclusive promo codes for new Grab users and current users that entitles them to RM4 off x 4 rides and RM4 off x 2 rides respectively.

In addition to the promo codes, Grab the company which recently acquired Uber’s Southeast Asia operations, said its users are also able to leverage on the various Grab features such as GrabChat – for ease of communicating with their drivers, GrabRewards, – to earn points which can be used to redeem discounted rides and other lifestyle products and services as well as be assured of safe rides with Grab’s emergency MERS 999 button, which will also trigger their emergency contacts should they feel their safety is compromised.

The following are the 16 Government hospitals which are currently part of the programme:

Hospital Ampang Hospital Kajang Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) Hospital Selayang Hospital Serdang Hospital Sungai Buloh Hospital Putrajaya Hospital Queen Elizabeth Hospital Queen Elizabeth II Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital Sultanah Aminah Hospital Georgetown Pulau Pinang Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Tuanku Jaafar Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah

The year-long initiative will be rolled out to the hospitals effective April 2018.

“As a truly Malaysian company, the transport needs of the people have always been at the top of our minds since our early days as MyTeksi. We are therefore honoured to work alongside the Ministry of Health to help serve the community, especially the infirmed and their family members. In addition, by providing a more convenient transport service and with designated pick-up and drop-off areas, ” said Amri Sham. “Our aim is to be able to work with more government and public agencies and services to help better serve our community,” added Amri.

For more information about the Grab and MOH’s partnership and the promo codes for both new/existing users, please visit the Grab website.