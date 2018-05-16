Twitter unveils three new Emojis for Ramadan, Unlock with Hashtag

During #Ramadan, Muslims all around the world comes together to celebrate and connect with one another on the Twitter platform. The social media platform is unveiling three new emojis in conjunction with Ramadan.

Recent research from a survey commissioned by Twitter shows two-third (67%) of Twitter users surveyed in Malaysia will Tweet during the holy month. To add colour to their #Ramadan experience on the platform this year, Twitter is introducing several custom emojis for the season.

During the holy month, from 16 May till 14 June, the following hashtags will unlock three new emojis – the first of which is the newly-designed crescent moon emoji:

The second emoji is an illustration of a date with a glass of yogurt, a dish commonly consumed to break fast:

The third emoji is that of a #Ramadan-themed lantern:

From faith and wellness to food and entertainment, live conversations unfold on Twitter keeping everyone updated about the best #Ramadan2018 moments, it said. Besides Tweeting about their latest updates, 66% of users plan to watch video on the platform – in fact, 65% of users are interested in watching live-streamed exclusive show on Twitter during Ramadan.

Reflecting what happens in the real world, another key research highlight for Malaysians during Ramadan is shopping. Many share their desire to purchase on items from clothes and jewellery to home appliances and furniture on Twitter.

While religion takes the top spot, the country clearly has a sense of humour as comedy ranks among Malaysia’s most enjoyed Ramadan content on Twitter according to the research. Top five content on Twitter for Malaysia are:

Religious Food/ cooking Travel destinations Health/ wellness Comedy

Millions of Muslims around the world. including Malaysians will begin the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday. The Ramadan fast, in which food and even water is prohibited, is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and remind them of those less fortunate.