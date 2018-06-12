Watch 2018 FIFA World Cup Online from RM6/match on Astro Go

Astro, the official broadcaster of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, is taking it to the next level, bringing World Cup experience on all screens and in VR.

The biggest sporting event of the year kicks-off this Thursday, 14th June, with the finals on 15th July 2018.

Astro GO (website, Android and iOS):

Malaysians can watch all 64 matches LIVE in HD, 37 of which are exclusive on Astro, with the 2018 FIFA World Cup Channel Pass

Astro Arena will also be made available for free on Astro GO for all Malaysians to enjoy 29 LIVE matches and 12 delayed matches in HD

Enhanced overall viewing experience on the Astro GO app, with improved viewing quality while minimising impact of data usage and battery life

Further expansion of the Astro GO ecosystem with Astro GO Smart TV App, currently supported on selected LG TVs.

Anyone can purchase the following 2018 FIFA World Cup passes via the Astro Go app:

World Cup Channel Pass RM120 Enjoy all 64 LIVE matches on Astro GO via two dedicated FIFA World Cup channels. Knockout Stage Pass RM30 Watch all matches in the Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals, 3rd Place Match and Finals Group Pass RM24 Gain access to LIVE matches of one selected Group Match Pass RM6 Pass to watch one LIVE match

Astro said that a minimum 1.5Mbps Internet connection is required to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup live stream via the Astro Go app on smartphone, with a maximum HD quality of 1080p.

Malaysians could also follow the 2018 FIFA World Cup updates on Stadium Astro (website and mobile apps) and Stadium Astro VR (Android and iOS):

Catering to the digital lifestyle of football fans, and bringing a next dimension to experience the World Cup in VR

The ultimate World Cup second screen experience with LIVE matches in with 37 camera angles to choose from, including super slow motion, aerial coverage, and cable camera system (For Astro customers with World Cup Channel Pass only)

Bringing fans closer to the action with 180° VR view of the stadium during LIVE matches (For Astro customers with World Cup Channel Pass only)

Accurate real-time match team stats and results fed into the app directly by FIFA

Match highlights and behind the scenes video on demand

Never miss a game with match fixtures and full FIFA World Cup Schedule

Astro is also partnering with Twitter to provide ‘near-live’ football match clips and tournament content on @stadiumastro.

