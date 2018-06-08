Axiata Appoints Dr Lisa Lim Poh Lin as new Director

Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata or the Group) announced the appointment of Dr Lisa Lim Poh Lin (picture) as the Group’s newest Director to further strengthen its Board diversity mix and expertise. She will join the Board of Axiata as Independent NonExecutive Director (INED) effective 8 June 2018.

Lisa has over 18 years’ of experience in management consulting, academic research and investment management. Prior to this, she was a Fund Manager at Columbia Threadneedle and was also the sector leader for Global Telecoms Research. Lisa holds a First Class Honours (BA and MEng) in Engineering and a Ph.D in Engineering from Cambridge University. She was a recipient of Malaysian Public Services Commission scholarship and The Cambridge Commonwealth Trust Scholarship. She is also a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder.

In welcoming Lisa to the Board, Axiata’s Chairman, Tan Sri Azman Hj. Mokhtar said, “We constantly strive to build a Board composition of relevant business expertise, global experience and diversity of backgrounds. As an accomplished Malaysian scholar with high-profile global corporate experience, Lisa’s deep experience in the competitive world of business, technology and finance will significantly contribute to our Board deliberations. We are pleased to have her join us and we look forward to her contributions.”

Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim, President & Group Chief Executive Officer of Axiata added, “Being the sector leader of the global telecoms industry of a large fund and a keen advocate of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing, together with the wealth of experience as a global fund manager, Lisa’s experiences will add another dimension to our board composition. At the same time, her passion for nurturing and developing digital talents and entrepreneurs is aligned with Axiata’s aspirations of building a vibrant digital ecosystem within our markets in ASEAN and South Asia.

“I am proud that our Board’s diversity in experiences, gender and international background reflect our highest standard of governance.”