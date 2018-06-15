Digi Yellow Heart to promote Safer Internet – Stop Cyberbullying Day

In conjunction with Stop Cyberbullying Day (June 15th), Digi is strengthening its commitment to build digital resilience amongst young Malaysians with the launch of Digi Yellow Heart, a promise to help reduce inequalities, in support of United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal #10. Digi has chosen to address this challenge as reducing inequalities has clear social and economic benefits towards a country’s long-term development.

Digi Yellow Heart works toward reducing the inequality gap through two focus areas – building digital resilience by ensuring Malaysians and their children are protected on the Internet through responsible digital usage and enabling digital inclusion by empowering every Malaysians with access to the Internet.

To introduce Yellow Heart to Malaysians, the Telco is leveraging on several online platforms to empower and educate people on the potential cyber risks such as cyberbullying and cybergrooming, and how they can help share these resources to family and friends.

The public can now drop by at any of the 31 Digi Stores nationwide to discover how they can learn more about building digital resilience and Digi Yellow Heart. At the stores, they are able to engage with Digi customer service staff to guide them through an interactive experience where they can view an impact video entitled ‘Words Can Break You’ at the phone display area to understand rising concerns around cyberbullying.

At the store, the public can also scan a QR code to visit the Digi Yellow Heart mobile website and be directed to an interactive digital edutainment mobile platform, enabling them to continue learning about cyberbullying and prevention.

Digi, as part of the Telenor Group is also making available a new online curriculum, Digiworld aimed at teaching children, teenagers and their parents on how to get the most out of the Internet, while keeping safe at the same time. The curriculum covers topics ranging from catfishing, trolling to fake news and keeping personal data safe.

Launched in conjunction with Stop Cyberbullying Day on June 15th, Digiworld contains interactive games and downloadable resources that are designed on the basis that children who are resilient are less likely to be a victim of cyber risks and instead to benefit more from the Internet. With the help of a delightful character, Lil’ Blue, Digiworld will help young people and their parents develop knowledge, skills and digital resilience needed to navigate the Internet in a safer and more enjoyable way; such as having the ability to understand when they are at risk online, knowing how to seek help and being able to bounce back on their feet if things go wrong online.

Philip Ling, Digi’s Head of Sustainability said, “In this digital age, it is no longer just about providing easy access to the Internet, it is about ensuring that Malaysians and their children are safe, aware and resilient towards various online risks. Hence, through a variety of educational engagements, we aim to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills on responsible digital usage as well as preventive steps against cyber risks, enabling freedom to internet not only for them but for future generations as well.”