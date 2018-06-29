edotco Malaysia enters into 7-year mobile infra deal with Sunway Digital Wave

edotco Malaysia Sdn Bhd, today, entered into a seven-year mobile infrastructure collaboration with Sunway Digital Wave Sdn Bhd, a business unit of Sunway Technology Group that manages various telecommunication and information technology requirements for the Sunway Group.

As part of the deal, edotco Malaysia will design, build and manage the telecommunications infrastructure for Sunway Digital Wave. The mobile telecommunication infrastructure will then be deployed in Sunway Group’s integrated townships nationwide, including Sunway Group’s commercial buildings, medical centers, universities and shopping malls.

The commercial developments of Sunway Geo, Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Putra and Sunway Velocity will be the first few sites to be fitted with the updated solutions. Other Sunway developments and townships will see similar installations in phases across seven years, it said.

Among the technologies that will be deployed are antennas for inbuilding solutions (IBS), small cells, and multi-tenant BTS (Base Transceiver Stations) Hotels which will enable mobile operators to rapidly increase their capacity.

edotco Group Chief Regional Officer, Wan Zainal Adileen said, “This collaboration with Sunway is particularly exciting as it marks another milestone for edotco in innovating the telecommunications industry with smart solutions. Both companies have a shared vision of advancing connectivity in this age of digitalization and understand the importance of adopting next generation technologies. Sunway Digital Wave will be leading the way in inbuilding telecommunication best practices and edotco is honored to partner them. I am confident this will be a fruitful relationship that will ultimately benefit the end users as well as serve as a benchmark for other players in the property industry.”

Sunway Digital Wave’s Chief Executive Officer, Anandan Balakrishnan remarked, “Mobile infrastructure readiness is crucial to ensuring that the various Sunway business units remain connected. Digital connectivity is crucial in this era, and end-to-end capabilities are key to enabling Sunway’s diversified business units provide next generation solutions. edotco has regional expertise, and we look towards a collaboration that will benefit and facilitate advancements for our customers.

At the end-date in 2025, both parties have an option for renewal for a further 7-year period until 2032.