Frost & Sullivan: U Mobile is Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

U Mobile bagged a total of four awards at the Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Excellence Awards last night. This year will be the second time that U Mobile has been recognised as Malaysia’s Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year.

The Telco was also awarded the 2018 Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience – Online Experience in Telecommunications Industry, the 2018 Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience – Mobile Experience in Telecommunications Industry, and the 2018 Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience – Overall Experience in Telecommunications Industry.

Chief Executive Officer, Wong Heang Tuck shared that U Mobile is delighted to once again be recognised by Frost & Sullivan. “U Mobile is always innovating to come up with unlimited ideas to enhance customers’ experience, be it for mobile data or customer service. These awards are very encouraging as it means we are moving in the right direction and responding accurately to customers’ demands.”

He adds the Telco is constantly defying industry status quo for customers’ benefit. In 2017, the Telco worked hard to bring services like App-Onz which enabled prepaid customers to enjoy unlimited data for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Unlimited data for prepaid customers was something that was completely unheard of until the Telco introduced App-Onz.

Apart from App-Onz, U Mobile said it is the first in the country to offer free data for Waze, first to commercially launch 4.5G service on 1800Mhz and 2600 Mhz and first to offer mobile life microinsurance to their customers.

When asked why U Mobile was selected for the various accolades, Ajay Sunder, Vice President of ICT, Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific, explained, “Competitive pressure coupled with changes in usage behaviour are challenges confronted by all mobile operators in Malaysia. U Mobile’s focus on data service innovation and aggressively priced flexible plans targeted at the youth segment has achieved remarkable success, leading to a higher double-digit data services revenue growth for the company, significantly higher than its competitors.”

The Malaysia Excellence Awards aims to recognize Malaysian companies for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.