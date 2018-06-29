Grab launches GrabPay mobile cashless wallet in Malaysia

Ride hailing platform, Grab has introduced the GrabPay mobile wallet in Malaysia. With the new service, Grab users can now use the mobile wallet to pay for services in stores and restaurants.

Effectively today, GrabPay is now accepted in more than 500 famous food and beverage merchants spanning 8 major cities nationwide, namely Klang Valley, Penang, Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Melaka, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Kuantan. Targeted to double in the coming months, Grab said that these restaurants range from famous chains such as Tealive and TeoChew Chendul which have outlets across the country to local city favourites such as Devi’s Corner, KGB Burgers and TedBoy Bakery (Klang Valley), China House (Penang), Burps & Giggles (Ipoh), Kopi Ping (Kota Kinabalu) Big Bowl Ice (Melaka) and Coffee Gallery (Kuantan).

Users only need to turn on their Grab App and scan the unique Grab QR code at the merchant’s outlet. The company said that every transaction on GrabPay Credits earns them GrabRewards points which can be used on items from the GrabRewards catalogue.

The all-new GrabPay – which previously only accepted debit or credit cards – comes enhanced with a mobile wallet. Consumers can now top-up and spend money or ‘GrabPay credits’ from the Grab app. Consumers can use their Grab app to pay for Grab’s services such as GrabFood and rides, but also at merchants or partners with the GrabPay QR code. In addition to that, consumers can also transfer money directly to each other conveniently via the app with just a few simple taps.

How to start using GrabPay for in-store purchases:

Step 1: Tap the GrabPay icon on the top right corner of your booking screen

Tap the GrabPay icon on the top right corner of your booking screen Step 2: Choose the Pay option

Choose the Pay option Step 3: Your camera will be activated. Scan the merchant’s QR code

Your camera will be activated. Scan the merchant’s QR code Step 4: Upon successful pairing, merchant information will be displayed. Make sure this information matches the merchant you are paying

Upon successful pairing, merchant information will be displayed. Make sure this information matches the merchant you are paying Step 5: Upon successful payment, you will see the e-receipt

“What’s stopping many in Malaysia from adopting cashless is the perceived lack of safety and convenience. With GrabPay, consumers across Malaysia, regardless of age, can participate in the cashless, digital economy without having to download additional apps. By topping up money on Grab as your everyday app, you can easily track your spend and pay cashless conveniently and safely,” said Ooi Huey Tyng, Managing Director of GrabPay Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

According to statistics by Bank Negara, more than 80% of transactions in Malaysia still happen in cash. Cash handling and services also cost more than a billion a year to the banking industry.

Ooi also shared about partnerships to help drive adoption of a more cashless culture. A key partnership announced recently with Maybank, for example, will allow consumers in the future to use GrabPay Credits not only at GrabPay merchants but also at Maybank’s nationwide network of QR-enabled merchants. This makes GrabPay one of the most widely accepted payment methods in the country. Through this partnership, consumers will soon also have the added convenience of directly topping-up cash to their mobile wallet via Maybank2U, Maybank’s internet banking portal. Maybank customers who use GrabPay as a payment method for rides and other services on Grab will enjoy exclusive benefits and rewards.

Another partner added to the Grab ecosystem is the KLIA Ekspres. As the first mobile wallet KLIA Ekspres is partnering with, effective mid-july, commuters at KLIA, KLIA2 and KL Sentral can use GrabPay Credits to pay for their rides and enjoy an exclusive limited time offer promotion.

“By working with partners who share our vision, we put ourselves us at the center of Malaysians’ day-to-day lives. When users are accustomed to paying for daily essential services, such as transport, food delivery and payment, we can help to expedite Malaysia’s transformation towards a more cash-like economy,” explained Ooi.