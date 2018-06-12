Minister propose Internet Access to be guaranteed under the Constitution

The Malaysian government will soon propose Malaysians’ right to Internet access to be included in the Federal Constitution, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

The Minister said the right to Internet access will be proposed similar to other rights accorded for Malaysians under the law.

“The proposal will bring about an abundance of benefits and information access to the people without involving any political element,” reported The Edge Markets.

Gobind said if the right to Internet access was guaranteed under the Constitution, state and federal governments would be more serious in their effort to provide it to every Malaysian.

“I am looking at the constitutional amendment. For a start, I will raise (this proposal) at the Cabinet level and then I will see whether it will be supported by the Members of Parliament,” he said.

Gobind Singh said the proposal would also have a positive impact on the country’s internet facilities in terms of connectivity, lower internet costs and better speed.

He said the announcement regarding internet services would be made after Aidilfitri and discussions were ongoing with Telecommunications companies to improve the three aspects.

