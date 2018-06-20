Maxis appoints Gokhan Ogut as COO, effective September 2018

Maxis Berhad announced that Gokhan Ogut (picture) has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective 1st September 2018. The position has been vacant since 2014 when the last COO, Suren Amarasekera resigned at the end of December 2013.

In an announcement posted to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, Maxis said “Gokhan brings valuable leadership to Maxis’ executive team during a period of required transformational changes. Gokhan will be responsible for Maxis’ day-to-day operations and report to Robert Nason, interim Chief Executive Officer of Maxis”

Gokhan Ogut, a 48 year old Turkish national, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Bogaziçi University, Istanbul Turkey and Master of Business Administration degree from University of Illinois at Chicago.

His most recent position was running his own consultancy firm, Erin Consultancy specializing in management and marketing consultancy. Gokhan Ogut was previously the CEO of Vodafone Turkey, a position he held up to October 2016. He worked as the Chief Marketing Officer for Vodafone Turkey between October 2009 and May 2011, and as Chief Consumer Business Unit Officer between October 2011 and October 2013. Gokhan joined Vodafone Turkey from Nutricia Medical Nutrition Company, where he was the General Manager between 2008 and 2009, after holding various local and global marketing directorate roles in Danone Turkey and Groupe Danone Headquarters in France from 2001 to 2008. Between 2000 and 2001, Gokhan was the Director of Marketing and Communications of iLab Holding, an internet venture capital company. Gokhan began his career in 1995 in Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, USA where he held several brand management roles both in the USA and Turkey till 2001.

Shares of Maxis closed six sen or 1.05% lower at RM5.65 yesterday.

T. Ananda Krishnan, the single largest shareholder in Maxis Bhd and Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, is believed to be looking at a corporate exercise involving the two entities to strengthen their position in the changing technology and media landscape.

Sources said the low-profile tycoon, who controls the companies through privately-owned Usaha Tegas Sdn Bhd, has been looking at how to position the group’s telecommunications and media business in line with increasing competition.