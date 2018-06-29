SafeMate by Celcom comes with GPS Tracking & Emergency Response Sidekick

Celcom Axiata Berhad introduces SafeMate, a personal security device that enables users to request emergency assistance anywhere and anytime.

Claims to be the first of its kind in Malaysia, SafeMate users can get emergency aid with just one click on their smart devices and alert first responders to their location for immediate assistance, even when their phone is locked. Paired with ‘React Mobile Safety App’, users can install the app on their mobile phones (iOS and Android) and remain connected to SafeMate at all times via Bluetooth (up too 100ft).

When activated, the device will trigger a distress signal to a 24/7 emergency call centre, followed with a user verification regarding the emergency situation. Should there be no user response, the 24/7 emergency call centre will then notify the user’s registered emergency contacts. Local authorities, such as the police, will be contacted if there is no response after contacting the emergency contacts.

SafeMate by Celcom is also equipped with a real-time GPS tracking feature that enables selected family members or friends to locate users and allows them to receive immediate notifications at any time of emergency.

For a limited time only, all Celcom postpaid consumers can register for SafeMate by Celcom with an upfront payment of RM240 and enjoy an early bird offer of RM9.80/month for 12 months (contract), including a one-year warranty on the device.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said SafeMate is another digital innovation and service by Celcom which will enhance the lives of our consumers in terms of their personal safety and wellbeing.

“We are excited to offer an affordable security solution for people from all walks of life, and emphasise on the fast response for individuals in distress, such as the elderly, women and children who have special needs or medical risks. Faster response from first responders would increase the chances of saving lives during emergency situations and strengthen preventive measures against crimes,” he said.

SafeMate by Celcom is now available at all Celcom BlueCube stores nationwide.

For more information on SafeMate by Celcom, please visit the Celcom website.