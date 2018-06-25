TIME deploys 200G DWDM platform to increase network capacity

Malaysia Internet service provider (ISP), TIME dotCom announced today that it has deployed a new 200G Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) platform via packet optical transport solution provider Coriant for its Cross-Peninsular Cable System (CPCS).

TIME’s new DWDM platform spans the Kuala Lumpur city centre to Singapore, making CPCS the longest 200G network in the country, it claims. The platform’s breakthrough capabilities significantly increase network capacity in TIME’s nationwide fibre optic network.

With this DWDM deployment, CPCS is now capable of delivering up to 200 gigabits of capacity per wavelength. This allows larger quantities of optical data to be transmitted much faster and results in lower latency, thus enhancing the streaming of movies, games and other intense online activities.

“Our optimised network design and the new 200G capabilities allow for much greater efficiency in the management and transmission of data, which results in an overall better connectivity experience for our customers,” said Ang Thing Jiun, Chief Technology Officer of TIME.

The new TIME 200G DWDM deployment is enabled by Coriant’s optical transmission technology, including the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform, Coriant CloudWave Optics, and Coriant Transcend Chorus transport network management system.

“We are proud to support TIME as it continues to demonstrate market leadership with innovations in high-capacity, low latency transport optimised for the evolving connectivity demands of its end-user customers,” said Alfred Ling, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Coriant.

TIME is a telecommunications provider with businesses spanning Fixed Line, Data Centres and Global Networks. The company is primarily focused on the Wholesale and Enterprise segments, providing Data and Internet connectivity to customers across ASEAN. The Internet service provider offers fibre broadband services in Malaysia with speeds up to 500Mbps for consumers.