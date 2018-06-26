U Mobile GX50 Postpaid & GX30 Prepaid Plan with Unlimited Internet

Malaysia 4G mobile operator, U Mobile introduced its latest mobile plans called Giler Unlimited for Postpaid and Prepaid users, offering truly Unlimited Internet for smartphone usage.

The new Giler Unlimited plans are called GX50 (postpaid) and GX30 (prepaid).

U Mobile GX50 Postpaid Plan:

RM50/month

Unlimited mobile Internet for smartphone usage

5Mbps maximum Internet speed for all usage on smartphone. Up to 1.5Mbps for Video Streaming (Facebook, Youtube, Netflix & others) and Music Streaming (Joox, Spotify, etc)

Unlimited Calls to local fixed line and mobile numbers

10sen/SMS to all local networks

5GB Data for tethering (hotspot)

No contract

U Mobile GX30 Prepaid Plan (Add on):

RM30/month

Unlimited mobile Internet for smartphone usage

3Mbps maximum Internet speed for all usage on smartphone. Up to 1.5Mbps for Video Streaming (Facebook, Youtube, Netflix & others) and Music Streaming (Joox, Spotify, etc)

3GB Data for tethering (hotspot)

Voice Call and SMS rates will follow the base plan chargers, for example, customers on Power Prepaid are charged 24sen/min, 12sen/SMS

GX30 is automatically renewed monthly

For GX30, customers could sign up for the add on plan via the My U Mobile app or by sending a SMS, “ON GX30” to 28118.

All peer-to-peer (P2P) usage will be capped to 64Kbps. U Mobile said that GX30 and GX50 are not allowed to be used on Mifi or USB devices.

Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of U Mobile shared why this plan is so unique. “U Mobile has always been about creating unlimited ideas for customers to maximise their digital lifestyle experience. We believe Giler Unlimited sets a whole new benchmark for the industry as one can enjoy unlimited data for all apps on your smartphone, any time, any day from as low as RM30. Once again, no restrictions, just pure worry-free unlimited experience. Giler Unlimited is truly the best offering in the market.”

For more details, please visit this link.