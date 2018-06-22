Yahoo Mail offers New Mobile Web Experience & Android Go App

Web and Email services provider, Yahoo announced a completely modern Yahoo Mail mobile web experience, and a new app optimized for Android Go phones.

The company said its new mobile browser experience is extremely fast and lightweight, while significantly improving current features.

The new, enhanced mobile web browser experience shares many of the same features as the Yahoo Mail mobile app with the added benefit of freeing up space, including:

Swipe through your inbox: The ability to take actions on emails quickly and easily by swiping right to mark as read and left to delete.

Customize your look and feel: New color themes with light and dark backgrounds that allow you to personalize your inbox.

Get organized easily with folders: Beautiful sidebar menu with folders for easy organization.

Never hunt for an email address: Auto-suggest your most frequent email addresses when you type the first few letters, so sending an email is faster than ever.

Infinite scrolling inbox: Scroll all the way down your inbox without having to hit "next" to see more emails.

Take quick action on emails: Easily delete, forward, reply and do more from the easy access toolbar once you open a message.

For convenience, users can add an icon to their home screen that links directly to the Yahoo Mail mobile browser experience.

In addition to the “dramatic feature and design updates”, what’s changed for Yahoo Mail on mobile browser behind the scenes is equally as notable, it said. The architecture supporting the new browser experience is the same its modern desktop tech stack, which is developed on React and Redux.

The enhanced version is written in JavaScript and built using Node.js. The basic version of Yahoo mobile web is written in PHP and built using Apache.

The enhanced version uses AJAX. The basic version uses form submit for all user actions.

In the enhanced version, there are no reloads – all actions (e.g., deleting, marking as read, marking as spam, emptying trash) are instant. The basic version reloads the page on every interaction.

The enhanced version is a fully interactive app-like experience. The basic version has limited interactivity.

Yahoo is also announcing a new app- Yahoo Mail optimized for the new Android Go devices (entry-level smartphones).

The Yahoo Mail Go app delivers the same stunning features enjoyed by the current Yahoo Mail Android app users, while keeping the RAM usage on devices below 50MB and the install size below 10MB. The company said the original Yahoo Mail app is already extremely lightweight, so they didn’t have to remove major features to reduce the standard Yahoo Mail app size for Go.

The new Yahoo Mail Go app works on Android Oreo (Go edition) mobile operating system and is now available for download from Google Play Store.