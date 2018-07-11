BlackBerry KEY2 launched in Malaysia, comes with Intelligent Keyboard

The latest smartphone from Blackberry, the BlackBerry KEY2 has been unveiled in Malaysia and will be available later this week. The new smartphone is manufactured by TCL Communication and runs on a secure operating system powered by Blackberry.

Featuring an iconic BlackBerry physical keyboard (very similar to the one on BlackBerry Bold 9000) and loaded with BlackBerry’s best security and privacy enhancements, this all-new BlackBerry smartphone packs a number of features that are firsts for any BlackBerry smartphone. Running the latest Google Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, the BlackBerry KEY2 is the first ever BlackBerry smartphone to feature a dual-rear camera. It also includes the introduction of Speed Key, a universal shortcut key that now makes it possible to instantly access the apps, contacts and functions that are frequently used.

From a hardened operating system to BlackBerry’s proprietary technique for establishing a hardware root of trust adding security keys to the processor, the BlackBerry KEY2 is one of the most secure Android smartphone. It comes preloaded with latest version of DTEK by BlackBerry application that shows the overall security rating of the device.

TCL Communication said the evolved keyboard on the BlackBerry KEY2 has been thoughtfully crafted to make on the go typing more immediate and effortless, while also adding new functionality that sets a BlackBerry smartphone apart from the rest. Key height on the BlackBerry KEY2 has been increased by 20 percent for a more comfortable and accurate typing experience, and includes new matte key finish and fret design for optimized key spacing. It also includes in-keyboard fingerprint with updated mechanics for an improved tactile response and a more convenient user experience.

There is a new key added to the BlackBerry keyboard with the addition of Speed Key, enabling shortcut access to a number of functions on the device at any time. Pressing the Speed Key allows a user to quickly access any customizable 52 shortcuts to the frequently used apps, favorite contact, or other immediate functions.

The BlackBerry KEY2 is also part of the Google-led Android Enterprise Recommended program aimed at helping businesses select the best Android smartphone for their organization. With the Android Enterprise Recommended BlackBerry KEY2, business users can buy with confidence knowing they’re getting the most secure Android smartphone experience possible. This means meeting elevated requirements established and validated by Google, including timely security updates (which BlackBerry Mobile provides monthly), business-ready hardware features and at least one major OS update. BlackBerry KEY2 also supports Android zero-touch enrollment, making it seamless for large organizations to deploy and manage their corporate-owned mobile devices.

The BlackBerry KEY2 promises up to two days battery life, 6GB of memory and 64GB storage, expandable storage MicroSD support. The chipset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the battery supported by Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging.

Key specifications:

Body: 7000 series Aluminum body, physical backlit QWERTY keyboard, soft touch grip on the back

7000 series Aluminum body, physical backlit QWERTY keyboard, soft touch grip on the back Screen: 4.5-inch IPS-LCD (1080 x 1620 px), ~434 ppi, 3:2 aspect ratio, protected by Gorilla Glass 3

4.5-inch IPS-LCD (1080 x 1620 px), ~434 ppi, 3:2 aspect ratio, protected by Gorilla Glass 3 Rear cameras: 12MP (f/1.8, 1/1.3″, 1.55 micron pixel, Dual PDAF) + 12MP (f/2.6, 1.0 micron pixel, PDAF), dual-tone flash, HDR; 4K @ 30 fps

12MP (f/1.8, 1/1.3″, 1.55 micron pixel, Dual PDAF) + 12MP (f/2.6, 1.0 micron pixel, PDAF), dual-tone flash, HDR; 4K @ 30 fps Front camera: 8MP fixed focus, Selfie flash via LCD display, 1080p @ 30 fps

8MP fixed focus, Selfie flash via LCD display, 1080p @ 30 fps Mobile Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260); Adreno 512 GPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260); Adreno 512 GPU Memory: 6GB RAM, 64GB storage; microSD card slot up to 256GB

6GB RAM, 64GB storage; microSD card slot up to 256GB Mobile Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with Secure BlackBerry App Suite

Android 8.1 Oreo with Secure BlackBerry App Suite Battery: 3,500 mAh non-removable battery; Quick Charge 3.0 support

3,500 mAh non-removable battery; Quick Charge 3.0 support Connectivity: Single/Dual-SIM (hybrid slot), Qualcomm X12 modem – support for up to 3x LTE-A carrier aggregation. Cat. 12 (600 Mbps) down, Cat. 13 (150 Mbps) up, USB Type-C (v3.0) with OTG, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, Display Port via USB-C, 802.11 b/g/n for 2.4GHz; 802.11 a/n/ac for 5GHz

Single/Dual-SIM (hybrid slot), Qualcomm X12 modem – support for up to 3x LTE-A carrier aggregation. Cat. 12 (600 Mbps) down, Cat. 13 (150 Mbps) up, USB Type-C (v3.0) with OTG, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, Display Port via USB-C, 802.11 b/g/n for 2.4GHz; 802.11 a/n/ac for 5GHz Others: Fingerprint scanner in Space key on keyboard, touch sensitive keyboard gestures

The BlackBerry KEY2 will be available from Brightstar Malaysia retailers, with a recommended retail price of RM2599. The BlackBerry KEY2 comes with dual SIM support and memory configuration of 6G RAM, 64GB memory onboard with an expandable microSD memory slot.

For a limited time, customers will also be able to get the BlackBerry KEY2 on Shopee, from 9.00am onwards on the 12th July 2018, at only RM2449, comes with a Free Bluetooth headset worth RM109.