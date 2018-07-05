Celcom gets 2 award for Customer Experience, 1 on Customer Service

At the recent Frost & Sullivan’s 14th Annual Malaysia Excellence Awards event held at Hilton Hotel Kuala Lumpur on 26 June 2018, Celcom Axiata Berhad was recognised with two award wins for its Customer Experience achievements in the Telecommunications Industry:

Excellence in Customer Experience – In Store Experience, 2018

Excellence in Customer Experience – Contact Centre, 2018

In addition, Celcom received for the fifth consecutive year, the Telecom IoT Service Provider of the Year award.

On the same day, Celcom was also recognised regionally being among the leading players in with the Best Customer Service 2018 award by TelecomAsia on an event held in Singapore.

Celcom said it is focused on delivering an “awesome customer experience” as the key anchor point of its strategy. While digitising its operations to enrich customer experience is still an important agenda, Celcom realised that the conventional touchpoints are still the preferred channels for selected group of customers. Therefore, its key initiative had included the revamp of its Celcom BlueCube stores with a new and fresh look as well as new experiences for its customers, simplification of processes and empowering employees in customer facing roles at its contact centres or a revamped training agenda for its agents in both retail shops and contact centres to provide for better experiences.

This is part of a broader initiative set across the company that includes other areas such as Celcom’s Social Media Experience Hub, or the launch of a “state-of-the-art” Intelligent Virtual Agent service.

Michael Kuehner, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said that local and regional industry recognition for its customer service is the result of Celcom’s ongoing initiatives in accelerating Celcom’s customer focused agendas.

“This is indeed a momentous accolade for us as we continue our transformation journey towards becoming an agile company. It is also recognition for the outstanding performance and dedication of every Celcom employee. We will continue to be innovative and create more awesome moments for our customers.”

Commenting on Celcom’s reigning title for IoT Provider of the Year, Michael Kuehner added, “We are proud to be recognised as an industry leader and a contributor to the nation’s development in multiple industries and business segments. Celcom remains committed to delivering optimum IoT experience so that our customers will benefit from enhanced business productivity and operational efficiency.

“We would also like to thank the 9.6 million customers for being a part of our journey by providing us with their unwavering support. We are where we are today because of them,” Michael concluded.