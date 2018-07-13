Celcom to contribute RM140k to 14 Charity Homes Nationwide

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced recently that it will contribute RM140,000 to 14 charity homes nationwide.

On 7 June 2018, Celcom published a short film entitled “Kasih 5 Sekawan” on YouTube with a pledge to contribute RM140,000 to selected charity homes after hitting 2 million views. With the support of Malaysians, and in the spirit of Hari Raya Aidil Fitri, Celcom’s pledge was achieved with over 2 million YouTube views within the first week.

On 10 July 2018, Rumah Titian Kaseh in Kuala Lumpur, a home to 90 orphans and 10 senior citizens, became the first beneficiary to receive RM10,000. The contribution was handed over by Zuraida Jamaluddin, Chief Corporate Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, to Sharifah binti Adlan, Chairman of Rumah Titian Kaseh, in a Hari Raya themed celebration.

The occupants of Rumah Titian Kaseh were treated with an array of scrumptious festive delicacies, and activities which included karaoke singing, dancing, performances and games.

To continuously spread the message of love and sincerity as reflected by the kinship of five characters – Hasnah, Bom Bom, Maria, Kumari, and Su Mei – in the ‘Kasih 5 Sekawan’ short film, Celcom said it will soon be reaching out to 13 more homes nationwide.