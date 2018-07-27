edotco acquires 80% of Tanjung Digital to improve mobile coverage in Kedah

edotco Malaysia Sdn Bhd, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company today completed the acquisition of 80 percent stake of Tanjung Digital Sdn Bhd. Transacted at RM140 million, this will allow edotco to expand its presence into Kedah with a portfolio of 225 telecommunications towers. edotco is a subsidiary of the Axiata Group.

Through this acquisition edotco said it aims to improve the operational efficiency of tower infrastructure in Kedah, reinforcing its commitment of supporting fast and reliable coverage in the nation.

“Connectivity is a cornerstone of a state’s economic and social progress. As such, it is crucial that we have the right infrastructure in place to ensure seamless and wider network reach. By expanding our presence in Kedah, we will work with the entire ecosystem to ensure network providers are able to strengthen their service quality and network footprint across the state,” said Wan Zainal Adileen, Chief Regional Officer of edotco Group.

Commenting on the acquisition, Haji Mohd Azam Bin Saad, Director for Tanjung Digital Sdn Bhd said “We are encouraged by the prospects of edotco’s expansion in the state. This acquisition will allow Kedah’s telecommunication industry to benefit from edotco’s regional expertise in end-to-end tower solution services. The infrastructure enhancements edotco is set to offer will help to spur rapid development and operational improvement of the state’s telecoms infrastructure.”

“Currently, Kedah’s lower tower density in comparison to Malaysia’s average impacts the quality of network connectivity. edotco recognises the need to narrow this gap. To enable consistent and quality network services, we will scale-up our operations and accelerate tower build. Our commitment to ensuring greater connectivity across Malaysia will help bridge the digital divide while moving the country forward into the digital age,” added Wan Zainal.

Over the years, edotco said it has been a key player in enhancing connectivity through the development of telecommunications infrastructure in the country. Its pioneering solutions and infrastructure innovations have helped reduce network rollout costs, manage overall energy usage and eased infrastructure operations for network operators.

edotco Malaysia has network agreements with Celcom Axiata, Digi and U Mobile, allowing these Telcos to ride on its base stations nationwide.