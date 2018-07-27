Neffos X9 with Dual Camera, HD+ display & 4G connectivity at RM599

TP-Link and Neffos have announced 4 new smartphones yesterday- the Neffos X9, Neffos C9, Neffos C9A and Neffos P1. The company also announced a new Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, Deco M9 Plus.

Neffos X9



The new Neffos X9 boasts an advanced dual-camera system around the back and a large Full-View Display on the front — and incorporates them into an attractive polycarbonate body with a premium metallic look and feel.

Built for capturing moments that matter, the Neffos X9 is equipped with two rear cameras, 13- and 5-megapixel, and 8-megapixel camera on the front. It comes equipped with phase-detection auto-focus while the f/2.0 aperture lens allows for greater depth of field.

Sporting a 5.99-inch Full-View IPS touch display and 2.5D Gorilla Glass with AF coating, it runs at HD+ resolution (1440 x 720) using in-cell technology and engineered to deliver a sharper and more vivid picture. The Neffos X9 has a fingerprint sensor on the back and face Unlock with the latest AI technology incorporated into the front camera, capable of scanning over 100 different facial details to pixel-level accuracy.

Other key features of Neffos X9 include dual nano-sim slot, 2nit Night Display, 5V2A fast charging, dual band WiFi, Android 8.1 with NFUI 8.0, Micro SD Card on second sim slot (up to 128 GB), MTK MT6750 processor (4 Cortex-A53 1.5GHz + 4 Cortex-A53 1.0GHz), ARM Mali-T860MP2 520MHz GPU, 4G connectivity up to 150Mbps and a 3060 mAh battery.

The Neffos X9 will come in two variants, 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Both variants will be available in two colours – Space Black and Moonlight Silver. The Neffos X9 3GB with 32GB internal storage variant is now available in stores in Malaysia at an amazing retail price of RM599, meanwhile the Neffos X9 4GB with 64GB internal storage variant will be available at the end of August for RM799.

Neffos C9 and Neffos C9A

The Neffos C9 features an 8-megapixel Softlight Camera on the front, while the C9A has been outfitted with a 5-megapixel Softlight Camera.

Equipped with the 13-megapixel rear camera’s lower-aperture lens and phase-detection auto-focus system, the Neffos C9 and C9A can capture sharp and detailed photos from day to night, the company said.

Both models come in generous sizes, with the C9 and C9A sporting 5.99- and 5.45-inch screens, respectively, featuring an impressive 18:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolutions.

Both the C9 and C9A will be available in two colours – Cloudy Grey and Moonlight Silver. The Neffos C9A is now available in stores nationwide at an affordable price of RM429 while the Neffos C9 will be available at the end of August 2018, priced at RM479.

Neffos C7A

The Neffos C7A is yet another budget entry smartphone that promises uncompromised design and performance backed up by an attractive price point.

It is powered by a 64-bit, quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of local storage. It comes pre-installed with the latest Android 8.1 Oreo, along with a number of new customizations and UI changes as well as the latest security patches.

The C7A also features a 4G LTE modem with speeds of up to 150Mbps, ensuring speedy browsing experiences and amazing streaming quality. With a bright and colorful IPS display measuring 5 inches diagonally and running at HD resolution, the Neffos C7A is capable of capturing picture-perfect moments with its 8-megapixel, f/2.2 camera at the back with fast auto-focus and LED flash. The selfie camera is 2 megapixels and has an f/2.2 aperture lens as well for snapping brighter shots at night or in lower lighting.

The C7A will be available in Grey colour and will available in stores in Malaysia at the end of August 2018 retailing at RM359.

Neffos P1

The Neffos P1 smartphone boasts a built-in projector for viewing HD content on a wall with a screen size of up to 200 inches.

To project content directly from the hardware, the P1 uses American military-grade micro-electro-mechanical system or MEMS laser technology and a three-color beam light to produce a clear and high-resolution picture on a flat wall or screen.

To produce the most vivid and detailed picture possible, the Neffos P1 achieves a contrast ratio of 5,000:1, which is much higher than what a standard digital-light-processing or DLP projector is capable of producing. The typical DLP projector has a native contrast ratio of 400:1. The Neffos P1’s superior contrast ratio allows for striking visuals in high definition.

The small MEMS projector built into the Neffos P1 also consumes less power, enabling the device to project an image continuously for up to four hours on a single charge of the 4,000mAh battery.

Despite housing a projector that can throw a 200-inch image to a wall or screen, the P1 is only 10mm thick and weighs only 203 grams, making it portable and lightweight.

TP-Link AC2200 Smart Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, Deco M9 Plus

TP-Link’s first mesh Wi-Fi system with smart hub functionality, Deco M9 Plus is the simplest way to guarantee a strong Wi-Fi signal in every corner of homes up to 6500 square feet with three Deco units. Users can enjoy fast, secure Wi-Fi for over 100 connected devices, and take control of all their smart home devices with Deco M9 Plus.

Deco M9 Plus delivers super-fast Wi-Fi to devices in every part of the home, the company said. The AC2200 Wi-Fi system transmits three separate wireless bands for combined speeds of up to 2134Mbps: one 400Mbps 2.4GHz band for surfing, online shopping and audio streaming, and one high-speed 867Mbps 5GHz band for lag-free 4k streaming and gaming, with another 867Mbps 5GHz band as backhaul. Smart Connect technology automatically assigns each device to the optimum band to balance traffic and maintain fast connections.

Unlike traditional Wi-Fi routers, each Deco M9 Plus unit has a built-in smart hub, bringing all your smart home devices onto one platform. Deco M9 Plus is compatible with smart bulbs, lights, switches, locks, sensors, plugs, cameras and more, including TP-Link and other leading brands. The Deco M9 Plus will be available in Malaysian stores beginning August 2018 retailing at RM999.