Omni is the enterprise-level virtual phone system from Digi

Digi Telecommunications (Digi) has officially launched Omni today, an enterprise-level virtual phone system that is an affordable alternative to complicated and expensive office phone systems.

Digi said Omni is ‘PBX 2.0’, turning any smartphone into a call centre, simply controlled by an app on a smartphone and web dashboard.

Praveen Rajan, Digi’s Chief Digital Officer said, “We see a clear market opportunity for us to leverage on our connectivity and network infrastructure to continue offering affordably priced, advanced digital solutions for SMEs to grow their business. We have already begun helping SMES to digitise with iFleet and vcash, and Omni’s launch today will strengthen our proposition to be the trusted digital partner for small businesses in Malaysia. For the 907,065 SMEs nationwide , Omni bridges the gap between investing in an expensive traditional phone system with limited re-routing options and missing incoming calls, as well as potential sales opportunities.”

The Telco claims that Omni is incredibly useful for today’s SMEs, startups, business and social groups, thanks to its host of work oriented functions.

From as low as RM60/month and no contract, the basic plan comes with:

1 fixed line number

2 extension,

50 numbers for every extension

2 virtual assistants

unlimited incoming calls

15 sen per minute for outgoing calls

free 5 outgoing SMS

Customers do not have to sign up for a Digi postpaid/prepaid plan in order to use Omni, anyone can subscribe to Omni.

Users of Omni can access the Omni web portal to manage their business phone system such as determining their business hours, sub-accounts and call rerouting structure; tracking usage, activities and managing their subscription and set their virtual assistant message, extensions and numbers. Other key benefits include the ability to monitor real-time activities via an online dashboard, route calls intelligently and set up to 50 smartphones to ring in sequence or simultaneously. Meanwhile, the Omni mobile app transforms team smartphones into a call centre; team members can receive incoming calls and make outgoing calls via the fixed line prefix; send business SMSes using the fixed line prefix and record, transfer or listen to incoming and outgoing calls.

Since Omni’s soft launch in Q2 2018, the virtual phone system has been gaining traction in the small business space with notable users such as UOA Development, Flexiroam, maideasy, ServisHero, YouthsToday and more.

Subscribing to Omni consists of a 5-minute registration process at the Omni website and customers can begin using Omni once the registration is complete.