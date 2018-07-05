Razer Pay e-wallet launched in Malaysia, in partnership with Berjaya Corp

Razer, one of the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, has launched the Razer Pay e-wallet in Malaysia. Razer Pay in Malaysia is a partnership between Razer Inc. and Berjaya Corporation Berhad.

The company said that Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for “youth and millennials”. Users can top up easily, transfer money quickly, and pay everywhere.

To celebrate the launch of Razer Pay, every new user in Malaysia will receive RM10 bonus credits when they sign up in the Razer Pay app from 4 July to 30 September 2018. To get started, download the Razer Pay Malaysia app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Upon successful sign-up with a valid local mobile number, users will receive RM10 bonus credits to spend using the app. The credit is non-transferable, cannot be exchanged for cash and will expire after 90 days from account activation.

Over 6,000 major retail and F&B outlets will accept Razer Pay, with participating brands such as 7-Eleven, Starbucks, Singer, Cosway, Greyhound Café, Wendy’s, Kenny Rogers, Krispy Kreme, 99 Speedmart, Thundermatch, Sweet Hut and more.

Razer said its Razer Pay service will grow its merchant network rapidly to encompass F&B, healthcare, travel and other lifestyle services in Malaysia.

To add funds to a Razer Pay account, users can visit any 7-Eleven store in Malaysia at any time to buy a Razer Pay top-up PIN. Alternatively, users can also use their online banking account to add funds. Participating banks include AmBank, Bank Islam, CIMB, Hong Leong Bank, Maybank, Public Bank and RHB Bank.

With Razer Pay, users can transfer funds to family and friends easily (i.e. peer-to-peer cash transfers) in just a few steps. Users can also transfer money quickly from their Razer Pay e-wallet to their bank account.

Razer Pay can be used for online transactions. For example, users who love games and video entertainment can purchase PIN codes instantly for popular services such as Steam Wallet, Garena, Sony PlayStation, Spotify, iflix, Astro NJOI, zGold MOLPoints and more. At the same time, prepaid mobile customers can also choose to top up their accounts with Razer Pay if they have an account with Malaysia’s top telcos – UMobile, Digi, Maxis, Celcom and more.

As a partner to Razer Pay, Berjaya Corporation Berhad has pledged to donate up to RM5 million to the national Tabung Harapan Malaysia fund. The fund was set up by the Finance Ministry of Malaysia on 30 May 2018 as a crowdfunding initiative to reduce the country’s national debt. From 4 July to 30 Aug 2018, Berjaya has committed to donating RM10 with each first use of the Razer Pay wallet at participating Berjaya outlets, subject to terms and conditions.

Razer Pay will roll out in other Southeast Asian countries in the coming months. With a focus on interoperability between countries, Razer Pay users can look forward to a seamless payment experience when they visit other cities for work or play.

Co-Founder and CEO of Razer Min-Liang Tan said: “Razer Pay is going to make cashless payments easier than ever. We’re excited to launch Razer Pay first in Malaysia as part of our global rollout, and our partnership with the Berjaya Group will make it convenient for everyone to join the cashless revolution today.”

Founder of the Berjaya Group Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan said: “We have created this partnership as we see great synergy between our businesses and Razer Pay. Our existing retail ecosystem within the Berjaya Group offers a great platform and testbed for mobile payment innovation. Through the synergy between Berjaya and Razer, we aim to enhance the value propositions of Razer Pay to craft our differentiation in the marketplace.”