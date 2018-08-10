Celcom deploys Huawei’s Cloud based Platform for Digitised Network Operation

Celcom Axiata Berhad inked an agreement with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. to apply the Cloud based Digitised Operation Platform, Software as a Service (SaaS) solution.

Celcom said it will be the first in the country to adopt full suite cloud-based Operation Support Service (OSS) system to accelerate agility in their automation and intelligence of network management, and pave the way for their “journey towards becoming a digital company”.

The Digitised Operation Platform brings together Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning technology powered by Huawei’s award-winning Operation Web Services (OWS) suite, to enhance Celcom’s capabilities in managing increasingly complex networks and services. It also enables Celcom to transform their daily operation from reactive to proactive and predictive, and “further solidify their relentless drive to deliver awesome customer experience”, the companies said.

The agreement to acquire the platform for Celcom’s network operation was signed by Amandeep Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Baker Zhouxin, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., and also witnessed by Bassaharil Mohd Yusop, Head of Procurement, Celcom Axiata Berhad and Tang Qibing, President of Global Technical Service Department, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Through this partnership, Huawei aims to leverage its Digitised Operation AUTomation & INtelligence Services Solution (AUTIN), to achieve a visualised, automated and intelligent network operation. Recently made available in February 2018, Huawei’s AUTIN is an Operations Consulting and Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for Digitized Operations Services to help operators manage complex hybrid ICT environments.

Amandeep Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said that the partnership signifies Celcom’s ongoing commitment in delivering the best network experience to the customers.

“Celcom will constantly continue the evolution of its network with the latest technologies to bring an awesome experience for Malaysians. It is critical that we explore the capabilities of new generation technology with global partners like Huawei.”

“The Digitised Operation Platform will increase Celcom’s efficacy in managing our daily operations, readiness in managing potential issues and continuous improvements in our network,” he said.

Huawei Global Technical Services President Tang Qibing said, “I’m glad that Celcom chose Huawei as a partner in its digital transformation journey. We certainly hope that Huawei’s AUTIN™ solution will accelerate Celcom’s transition from traditional operations with repetitive manual processes into automated operations. Our vision is to build an ecosystem with strategic partners like Celcom, third parties and other industries to unlock incredible value through new services and innovations, which will ultimately benefit everyone in the telecommunications industry.”

Huawei is also one of Celcom’s main network infrastructure partners, building the Telco’s 4G LTE network.