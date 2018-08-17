Digi Customer Engagement Day claims to “Appreciate & Listen” to Customers

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd celebrated Customer Engagement Day on Wednesday, an annual event formally known as Digi Customer First Day where the Telco claims to “connect” with customers nationwide.

This year, Digi said that it mobilised over 1,000 employees – also known as Digizens – as they hit the streets of Malaysia to “appreciate, listen, and dialogue” with them.

Themed #DigiNation Freedom to Connect, the annually-held event provides Digi a truly meaningful platform to engage customers across the country “in honest dialogue, providing crucial feedback that would help develop better services and overall better experiences”.

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Loh Keh Jiat, said that for Digi to be a customer-first digital company, they first need to understand what matters most to customers.

“At Digi, we are completely obsessed with our customers and innovation; only by understanding their current and future needs will we be able to create and innovate personalised solutions that offer true freedom to connect and share for today and tomorrow. This is why Customer Engagement Day is arguably the most important day in our calendar,” he elaborated.

Flagging off from its headquarters at D’House, Digizens stretched out far and wide including Petaling Jaya, Bangsar, Damansara Uptown, Penang, Johor Bahru, Kuantan and Kota Kinabalu and Kuching in East Malaysia.

As part of an internal challenge, Digizens were also tasked to complete fun activities with customers such as singing well-known, patriotic songs to commemorate the run-up to Merdeka celebrations and posing to re-enact popular movie posters.

Digi is an affiliate of Telenor Group, one of the world’s major mobile communications providers. The event is a global activity to appreciate loyal customers across Telenor’s 13 business units, reaching 189 million customers worldwide. In 2015, over 2,000 Digizenz participated in the event followed by over 1,400 Digizens in 2016 and some 1,200 in 2017.

As a gesture to thank its loyal customers, Digi has also announced its Internet Gemilang campaign in conjunction with the run-up to Merdeka. Running from 1st August to 30th September 2018, Digi customers can enjoy 61 days of unlimited internet from 12am to 12pm daily.

This promotion is eligible for all new and existing Digi customers on Principal Postpaid Mobile and Principal Broadband rate plans RM38 and above, Monthly Prepaid Internet plans RM38 and above, as well as Prepaid Digi Home Broadband Monthly RM60 users.