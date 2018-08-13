Digi Prepaid Internet Reload, RM3 for 3GB and RM10 for 8.5GB

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd today rolled out Prepaid Internet Reload, a new data reload option for prepaid customers, making it convenient for them to purchase Internet-only reloads.

Available in two options –RM3 for 3GB with a validity of 24 hours, and RM10 for 8.5GB with a validity of seven days, customers can now purchase the Digi Internet Reload at the following stores:

Convenience Store

99 Speedmart

Happy Mart

KK Mart

Mynews

Hyper Mart

Cold Storage

Giant

Jason’s

Mercato

Tesco

Petrol Kiosk

BHPetrol

Caltex

Petron

Others

Watson

Other retailers such as 7-Eleven, Petronas and Shell will begin sales in September.

Upon purchase, customers will receive a unique 16-digit code to be keyed in during the reload process, which can be done via the MyDigi app or via USSD. Both Prepaid Internet Reload option grant the customer Internet usage between 1-7pm on the day it is activated and redeemed. This Internet offer is applicable to all Digi Prepaid Mobile subscribers except DG Smart Plan and Prepaid Internet customers.

For RM3 for 3GB (24 hours), customers are given a base Internet quota of 2GB (all-day) plus an additional 1GB Internet for usage between 1pm-7pm.

As of the second Prepaid Internet Reload option, RM10 for 8.5GB includes 1.5GB of base Internet quota for all day usage plus 1GB a day over 7 days for usage between 1pm-7pm during the day.

Cheng Weng Hong, Digi’s Head of Consumer Sales said that for the past few quarters there was discernible increase in demand for internet passes and plans in the prepaid segment. “This trend has led to higher internet adoption and usage amongst our prepaid subscribers. By making this new prepaid internet reload option available, we hope to create another channel that allows our prepaid customers to easily reload and use the internet.”

For more information on Prepaid Internet Reload, please visit the Digi website.