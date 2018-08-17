edotco gets license to build & manage Telco towers in Bangladesh

Malaysia-based edotco Group, announced today that its subsidiary, edotco Bangladesh (“edotco BD”), an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Bangladesh, has been selected by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to obtain a conditional tower sharing license. Upon completion of the conditions, this license will allow edotco to build and manage telecommunications towers for multiple mobile network operators in the country.

edotco BD, in operation since 2013, provides end-to-end solutions in the tower services sector from tower leasing, co-locations, build-to-suit, energy management, transmission and operations and maintenance. The company is 30% owned by Getco, a prominent Bangladesh-based conglomerate as a strategic partner. Through its subsidiary Greencon Tower Company Limited, Getco will partner with edotco to provide next-generation infrastructure to meet the country’s growing connectivity needs.

Rahul Chaudhary, Country Managing Director of edotco BD said, “We are very excited to be selected and look forward to continue playing a key role in the digital development of the country. Towercos are the backbone of the telecommunications industry, and edotco is committed to ensuring the right sharable infrastructure is in place to facilitate the nation’s growth. We are fully confident of fulfilling all the required conditions”.

Suresh Sidhu, CEO of edotco Group said “This strengthens our position as a major regional provider in Asia. I would like to personally thank the BTRC and the various ministries we have been engaging with throughout this process for their guidance and confidence in us. We are committed to investing in Bangladesh and to continuing the positive relationship we have built with the mobile network operators in the country”.

edotco BD currently owns and operates over 9,000 telecom towers throughout Bangladesh. The edotco Group operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 27,000 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan with 16,391 towers directly operated by edotco and a further 10,821 towers managed through a range of services provided.

edotco Group is a subsidiary of the Malaysia-based Axiata Group.