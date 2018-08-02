Huawei now ships more smartphones than Apple, ranking second globally – IDC

According to recent global quarterly market monitoring report from IDC, Huawei is now ranked second in the global smartphone market.

Preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker revealed that smartphone vendors shipped a total of 342.0 million units during the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18), resulting in a 1.8% decline when compared to the 348.2 million units shipped in the second quarter of 2017.

Highlights of the report according to IDC:

Huawei surpassed Apple for the first time to move into the second position based on global market share. It continues to lead the China smartphone market with a record-high market share of 27.0% in 2Q18. In the first half of this quarter, Huawei's P20/P20 Pro series found strong demand in the $600-$800 price segment, helping Huawei build a high profile in the market. In the second half, with the release of its "GPU Turbo" technology, Huawei continued to earn a good reputation. 618 promotions led to strong sales for Honor models in the online channels as the Honor brand continues to be a key driver of growth for the Chinese tech giant.

Apple dropped to the third spot for the first time despite its second quarter growth. Apple shipped 41.3 million iPhones, representing modest growth of 0.7% over the 41.0 million units shipped last year. The iPhone continued to perform well at the high end as the iPhone X remains a top seller in many markets. Apple will look to regain control of the market this fall with the expected launch of three next generations of iPhone models. The new models are rumored to bring different screens sizes, price points, increased performance, and new features to the table when they arrive next quarter.

Xiaomi has pulled ahead of Samsung for the number 1 position in India over the past few quarters and has now closed the gap with Samsung in Indonesia as it ramped up its local production to address the increased demand during Ramadhan period, while also expanding its online channel presence and opening up more Mi home stores in the country.

OPPO faced a slowdown in key markets like India and most of Southeast Asia as it eased back on its aggressive marketing and sales activities in the region. Despite this, the company still managed to grow 5.1% over last year as it continued its expansion into other markets such as the Middle East & Africa. The recent launch of the Find X has also garnered Oppo some praise as the innovative, bezel-less and notch-less design has grabbed the attention of many.

Worldwide Smartphone Market, Top 5 Company Shipments, Market Share, and Year-over-Year Growth, Q2 2018 (shipments in millions) Vendor 2Q18 Shipments 2Q18 Market Share 2Q17 Shipments 2Q17 Market Share Year-Over-Year Change 1. Samsung 71.5 20.9% 79.8 22.9% -10.4% 2. Huawei 54.2 15.8% 38.5 11.0% 40.9% 3. Apple 41.3 12.1% 41.0 11.8% 0.7% 4. Xiaomi 31.9 9.3% 21.4 6.2% 48.8% 5. OPPO 29.4 8.6% 28.0 8.0% 5.1% Others 113.7 33.2% 139.5 40.1% -18.5% Total 342.0 100.0% 348.2 100.0% -1.8% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, July 31, 2018

Huawei shipped more than 54 million smartphones in Q2 this year, taking 15.8% of the total market share.

“We are a company with high obsession with R&D. We don’t innovate in exotic inventions, but revolve around practical user needs, great emphasis on software and hardware synergy and creating value for consumers. In the process, we have built multiple channels to listen to the voice of our users, in order to improve and bring innovation to create better experiences. This strategy has gained us traction and we rise from being a local to a global company and is now ranked 2nd place in the global smartphone market. The result also proves that more and more consumers choose and trust us,” said Bill Liu, Country Director of Huawei Malaysia in a media statement.

“Malaysia is a top-tier important market for Huawei, and we will keep investing in our pursuit to be a global tech giant with our multi-channel strategy,” added Liu. Huawei said the recent launch of Nova 3i saw the new smartphone sold more than 6,000 units on its first day of sales.