Limelight Networks: 66% of Malaysians blame ISP for slow Downloads & Streaming

According to the new “State of Digital Lifestyles” report from Limelight Networks, a digital content delivery network (CDN), when consumers have difficulty accessing or playing online digital content, they blame their internet service provider more than anyone else. About 66% of Malaysians, the highest among all countries surveyed, hold Internet service providers (ISPs) responsible when they have difficulty in downloading or streaming online content.

The report from Limelight Networks also revealed that more than half of Malaysians prefer downloading music as opposed to streaming online, despite overall high levels of engagement of online digital content. This is a stark contrast to the global statistics whereby 52.7% of the respondents said they stream music online rather than downloading them or purchasing a CD.

Respondents in ten countries, including Malaysia were asked how they interact with digital media and the impact of technology in their lives. When asked how addicted they are to their digital devices, Malaysians topped the list followed by India.

A whopping 69% of consumers in Malaysia, the highest among all countries surveyed, reported they would not be able to stop using their mobile phones for even one day.

Laptop and desktop computers were the second most integral technology, with 43.4% of Malaysian respondents reporting they can’t go a day without theirs.

Additional insights from the report include:

Music download rates are highest in Malaysia compared to streaming rates, where 53.4% of Malaysian respondents prefer to download music followed by 44.1% opting for online streaming. Music is also the most commonly accessed online content in Malaysia, followed by movies/TV shows and apps.

Similarly, respondents prefer downloading video games with 53.4% opting for downloads compared to 43.5% who prefer playing them online.

E-books are more popular than physical copies. Malaysia scores the highest among the ten countries surveyed when it comes to e-books. 74.7% prefer digital books while 25.4% opt for physical copies.

Malaysians are not a fan of paid content. It was revealed that Malaysians are the least likely to pay for content alongside their neighbour, Singapore.

“Consumers have become increasingly dependent on digital technology in both their personal and professional lives for information, entertainment, and to simplify everyday tasks. But as people become more reliant on the information we get from these devices, expectations continue to rise,” said Michael Milligan, Senior Director at Limelight Networks. “At Limelight we continue to develop innovative solutions to help content distributors and manufacturers address consumer demands for high-quality, responsive, and secure online experiences.”

The State of Digital Lifestyles report is based on responses from 5,000 consumers in France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States age 18 and older who had downloaded software or streamed online video or music during the last month.