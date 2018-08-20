Maxis offers new Fibre plans: RM89 for 30Mbps, RM129 for 100Mbps

Maxis announced today two new fibre plans today, now at a lower price.

The new 30Mbps plan is now priced at RM89 a month and comes with unlimited usage while the new 100Mbps plan is now priced at RM129/month and comes with Unlimited local calls.

Details of the new MaxisONE Home Fibre plans as below:

MaxisONE Home Fibre 30Mbps 100Mbps Download speed

Up to 30Mbps Download speed

Up to 100Mbps Upload speed

Up to 30Mbps Upload speed

Up to 50Mbps Quota

Unlimited Quota

Unlimited Local voice calls

Pay per use

Add on: RM10/mth for unlimited calls Local voice calls

Unlimited calls New lower price

RM89/mth New lower price

RM129/mth

In comparison, Telekom Malaysia’s Unifi Basic plan cost RM79/month and comes with a 60GB quota. The Unifi Lite plan 10Mbps cost RM129/month, to be upgraded to 100Mbps in the future. Maxis fibre services runs on the TM’s High Speed Access Connectivity network.

Maxis said users who sign up for the 30Mbps plan could add-on RM10/month to enjoy Unlimited local calls and receive a free home phone worth RM129 for new sign-ups.

All customers will receive a dual-band router and enjoy Maxperts Installation (professional diagnostics and set-up ensure optimal WiFi experience in every room). A 24-months contract applies.

The Telco said that existing customers may opt for these MaxisONE Home Fibre packages with a new 24 months contract.

These new packages are available for pre-registration now on the Maxis website with installation from 13th September 2018 onwards.

Part of the Maxis Terms of Conditions below:

The new MaxisONE Home Fibre packages will be offered at download speeds of 30Mbps and 100Mbps to eligible MaxisONE Home Fibre customers who subscribe for the aforementioned packages subject to the following terms and conditions. All new sign ups to these packages will be contracted for 24 months.

The packages shall be available for pre-registration from 20th August 2018 onwards at Maxis official website.

Pre-registration is open for all new and existing MaxisONE Home subscribers to opt in their interest at Maxis official website.

Official roll out and activation is anticipated to take place on 13th September 2018. Pre-registered customers will be contacted from 13th September 2018 onwards for appointment making.

Effective from 13th September 2018, new packages will be officially available for registration at all Maxis sales channels including Maxis Centers, Maxis Exclusive Partners, on the Maxis official website, all authorized resellers and via call-in at our hotline.

Legacy customers are also able to opt in to the MaxisONE Home Fibre packages with a new 24 months contract. Benefits and add-ons provided in the legacy package(s) will not be brought over to MaxisONE Home Fibre packages.

Customers of competitors who are interested to sign up to our MaxisONE Home Fibre packages are advised to contact us for further assistance.

Maxis reserves the right to withdraw, cancel, suspend, extend or terminate any the offering earlier either in whole or in part and further reserves the right to vary, supplement, delete, amend or modify any of these terms and conditions from time to time without prior notice for the campaign.

For more details, please visit the Maxis website.