Minister to take Action on ISPs that Refuse to Reduce Broadband Pricing

Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (picture) have said today that strict action will be taken against telecommunication companies (Telcos) that fail to lower broadband prices by the end of this month.

According to media reports, the Minister said only two telcos, Maxis and Telekom Malaysia, had to date, adhered to the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) that was enforced on 20 June, 2018. MSAP will allow broadband users in the country to enjoy some 25% reduction in their monthly bills by year end.

“The ministry initially set the deadline as July 31 (to review broadband prices), however, there have been appeals to extend the period, so we have agreed to postpone it until the end of this month,” reported TheEdge Markets.

“So far, only Telekom Malaysia Bhd and Maxis Bhd have reviewed their pricing…we are still waiting for the other telcos to do the same. We’ll take action against them if they fail to adhere to the MSAP by month-end. We are serious about this,” he said.

Recently, Telekom Malaysia unveiled a new Unifi Basic 30Mbps plan targeted to the B40 segment (household income below RM4500/month). Unifi Basic cost RM79/month and comes with a 60GB quota. Last week, Maxis started accepting registration for a new 30Mbps broadband plan that cost RM89/month with unlimited Internet usage.

Gobind said Malaysia had achieved 94.4% broadband penetration in populated areas of the country as of July 2018. The target is to achieve 94.5% penetration by year-end.

“The target of achieving 95 per cent broadband coverage in populated areas throughout the country by 2020 is achievable.

“To achieve the remaining five per cent may not sound difficult but those who have been in this industry know that it’s the last few per cent which will be the most expensive to reach,” he said.