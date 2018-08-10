Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note9 now, price from RM3699

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled its latest smartphone last night, the Samsung Galaxy Note9. The new smartphone is now available for pre-order in Malaysia, price from RM3699.

The flagship smartphone from Samsung now comes with a bigger battery at 4,000mAh, the largest ever on a Note, total up to 1TB storage space with microSD card, S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity, up to 1.2Gbps 4G LTE speeds, 6.4-inch screen and more.

Samsung said the new Galaxy Note9 comes with the following features:

All Day Battery: Galaxy Note9’s 4,000mAh battery, the largest ever on a flagship Galaxy phone for long-lasting power to use all-day to talk, text, play games and watch movies from morning to night.

Galaxy Note9 is available with two internal storage options – choose from 128GB or 512GB. And with the ability to insert a microSD card, Galaxy Note9 is 1TB ready to have peace of mind knowing there is enough room for favorite photos, videos and apps.

Galaxy Note9 is a super powerful smartphone with cutting-edge 10nm processor and support for the fastest network speeds available in the market (up to 1.2 gigabits per second) to stream and download without slowing down. Galaxy Note9 also includes an industry-leading and Samsung developed Water Carbon Cooling system and on-device AI-based performance adjusting algorithm to deliver the powerful yet stable performance.

Galaxy Note9 camera features according to Samsung:

Scene Optimizer: Galaxy Note9’s camera is Samsung’s smartest yet. It uses intelligence to identify elements of a photo, such as scene and subject, to automatically classify it into one of 20 categories and instantly optimize it based on the category. The result is a stunning, lifelike image with bold colors and dynamic definition.

Flaw Detection: The first shot doesn't always come out right, but the Galaxy Note9 lets users know if there's something wrong, so they can take another picture without losing the moment. An immediate notification will appear if the image is blurry, the subject blinked, there is a smudge on the lens, or there's backlight impacting the quality of the image.

Premium Camera: With the unique combination of advanced intelligence features and leading premium hardware, Galaxy Note9's camera is the best on the market. It comes with advanced noise reduction technology, and a Dual Aperture lens, which adjusts to light just like the human eye. No matter the lighting conditions, Galaxy Note9's top-tier camera delivers a crystal-clear shot.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy Note9 is priced at RM3699, for the 128GB storage version. It is available in the 3 colours- Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Note9 512GB storage version is priced at RM4599, available in one colour- Midnight Black.

To celebrate its launch in Malaysia, Samsung Malaysia Electronics is offering customers who pre-order 512GB Galaxy Note9 smartphone with complimentary Gear Sports, Gear Sport Strap and Wireless Charger Pad worth RM1,531. Meanwhile, for customers who pre-order 128GB Galaxy Note9 will receive a complimentary Gear Sports worth RM1,219.

The pre-order is from today until 19 August 2018. The Galaxy Note9 is expected to be available nationwide via authorised dealers a few days after the pre-order is closed.

Specification of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 below:

Galaxy Note9 Display 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960×1440 (516ppi) *Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners *Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings Camera Rear: Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) – Wide-angle: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS – Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS – 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom Front: 8MP AF, F1.7 Body 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm, 201g, IP68 (BLE S Pen: 5.7 x 4.35 x 106.37mm, 3.1g, IP68) *Carrying an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Based on test conditions of submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes AP 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz), Samsung Exynos 9810 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 1.7 GHz), Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 *May differ by market and mobile operator Memory 6GB RAM (LPDDR4), 128GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) 8GB RAM (LPDDR4), 512GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) *May differ by market and mobile operator *User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed. SIM Card Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) Hybrid: one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) *May differ by market and mobile operator Battery 4,000mAh Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless Wired charging compatible with Quick Charge 2.0 and AFC Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA *May differ by market and mobile operator OS Android 8.1 (Oreo) Network Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, 5CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 (1200/200 Mbps) *May differ by market and mobile operator Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM,

Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Payment NFC, MST *May differ by market and mobile operator Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor,

Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Authentication Lock Type: Pattern, Pin, Password

Biometric Lock Types: Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner, Facial RecognitionIntelligent scan: Combines iris scan and face recognition for convenient unlocking and in some cases provides enhanced security for certain authentication services Audio MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM