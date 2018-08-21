Tune Talk offers 61GB of Free Internet Data in conjunction with Merdeka

In conjunction with Tune Talk’s 9th anniversary and the national Merdeka month, starting from the 20th August to Hari Malaysia which is on the 16th September, the company is giving out more data on top of its existing campaign.

Users who sign up or port in within this period will get 36GB of Internet data, up to a total of 61GB data throughout the campaign period.

New Tune Talk Prepaid lines (new starter pack) will automatically receive 36GB Internet data (30 days validity) when they top up a minimum RM30. These customers will receive 5GB every subsequent 30 days for the next 2 months calculated from the day of top up. In total, subscribers will receive a total of 46GB (36GB + (5GB x 2)) during a 3 month period.

Customers who Port-in to Tune Talk from another Telco will automatically receive 36GB Internet data (30 days validity) when they top up a minimum RM30. These customers will also receive 5GB every subsequent 30 days for the next 5 months calculated from the day of top up. In total, subscribers will receive a total of 61GB (36GB + (5GB x 5)) within a 180 days period.

Ameen Amaendran, Tune Talk CEO, stated, “It has been a great 9 years for the company. Thank you to members of the media who have always been supporting us ever since the company started its operations. Prior to taking charge of Tune Talk, I was the CEO of RedOne and also the Head of MVNO and Migrant Segment at Celcom. After joining this great company, I could see why Tune Talk has managed to set a great benchmark for all MVNOs in Malaysia. Together with the dynamic and charismatic team, the company is set to reach more major milestones soon.”

Last year, Tune Talk launched the MINI MINEY MOE giveaway campaign in mid-July 2017. From the thousands of entries, 5 names were shortlisted and the chosen winner will be driving home the MINI Cooper, while the remaining four will bring home attractive consolation prizes.

“Last week, we kicked off our 9th anniversary celebration with a huge 16 Baris concert week and today that celebration continues with a MINI Cooper giveaway to our loyal subscriber. It is also the start of our Merdeka celebration and to attract new subscribers through our 30/30 campaign, there will be an additional free 31GB of data when they sign up from today to the Malaysia Day. For existing subscribers, certainly more rewards and attractive packages will come your way soon. Thank you again to everyone who has been part of the family and we will continue to grow together,” he added.

“Tune Talk remains as the only telecommunications company in Malaysia with one of the biggest loyalty programs through its partnership with more than 50 merchants. Subscribers get to pick and redeem any attractive rewards that suit their needs, on top of the free RM50,000 personal accident coverage and BIG Points received when they stay active as a user. At the moment, we are also working closely with AirAsia with the goal of converting Tune Talk into a digital telco with a seamless and hassle-free transaction for our subscribers,” he further elaborated.

No Merdeka promotion/offers were announced for existing Tune Talk subscribers.

Tune is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that operates on the Celcom 3G and 4G network. The MVNO has 600,000 revenue generating subscribers. Tune Talk is majority owned by Celcom Axiata Berhad (35%) and Tune Group Sdn Bhd (25.1%),

The virtual Telco said it will announce a few new products in the fourth quarter of 2018.