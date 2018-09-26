Celcom Contact Centre now ISO 18295-2:2017 Certified

Celcom Axiata Berhad has been certified as the first telecommunication operator globally under the ISO standard 18295-2:2017 which is a new international standard for contact centres. The certification has been conducted by the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) QAS International Sdn. Bhd.

On 20 September 2018, Celcom was certified by SIRIM QAS International for meeting the requirements of ISO 18295-2:2017 – Managing Customer Contact Centre Continuously Improving Customer Experience and Proactive Customer Servicing. Celcom was selected as the first telecom company globally and hence the first in Malaysia to join the global pioneer batch of companies to be ISO 18295-2:2017 certified.

Mohamad Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said the ISO 18295-2:2017 certification is another important milestone for Celcom as it signifies the dedication of Celcom to create awesome experiences that goes beyond international recognition for its customers.

“Being recognised for implementing global Customer Contact standards as the first telecom company globally does not only show our zest for innovation in servicing customers better, but also our absolute willingness to be assessed against the best practices in the contact centre industry.

“We want our customers to stay with us for a lifetime, hence we take seriously in servicing them to the highest standard, for the best overall service experience.”

According to ISO, the ISO 18295-2:2017 specifies requirements for organizations using the services of customer contact centres (CCC). It aims to ensure that customer expectations are consistently met through the provision and management of appropriate arrangements with customer contact centres meeting the requirements of ISO 18295?1.

ISO 18295-2:2017 is applicable to clients using customer contact centres of all sizes, across all sectors including in-house (captive) centres and outsourced (third party operator) centres, across multiple contact channels, including voice and non-voice media.

The international ISO standard 18295-2:2017 does audit and certify if best practices in customer servicing are applied along three main dimensions:

Managing Customer Contact Centre (areas such as quality policies and monitoring of those)

Improving Customer Experience (areas such as speed of resolution of service requests and complaints, approaches to improve customer experiences and close gaps)

Proactive Customer Servicing (areas such as proactive notification of customers)

To ensure the continuity and compliance of the ISO 18295-2:2017 for Celcom’s Customer Contact Centre, Celcom said its Quality and Operations Department will perform internal audits every six months, on top of an external audit within 12 months from the date of certification. As a pioneer, Celcom claims it has the unique opportunity to help shape the customer service industry with global standards and further provide positive customer experiences.