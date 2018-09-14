Celcom Home Fiber 40Mbps now cost RM80 per month in Sabah

In conjunction with Malaysia Day, starting 16 September 2018 onwards, the Celcom Home Fibre and Celcom Business Fibre plans in Sabah are available with Internet speeds up to 100Mbps and at 50 percent lower prices.

Celcom Axiata Berhad said that this is in line with the government’s call for nationwide high-speed broadband accessibility at affordable prices.

The new Celcom Home Fibre packages offer customers unlimited high-speed fibre Internet with speeds up to 100Mbps at RM120 per month and with the new lowered price for 40Mbps at RM80 per month respectively. Celcom Home Fibre offers a free wireless router with free installation.

All existing Celcom Home Fibre customers will be upgraded gradually to 100Mbps until the end of September 2018. Customers who are currently subscribed to the previous Home Fibre 120 (10Mbps), will enjoy 10 times faster internet speed at 100Mbps at no extra cost. Customers who subscribed to Home Fibre 150 (20Mbps) and Fibre 180 (40Mbps), will also automatically enjoy 100Mbps Internet speeds at a reduced price of only RM120 per month.

Celcom’s fibre Internet was made available in Sabah last year in September.

For business owners, Celcom Business Fibre Gold Supreme offers unlimited high-speed fibre Internet with speeds up to 100Mbps at only RM130 per month, while Celcom Business Fibre Gold offers unlimited high-speed fibre Internet speeds up to 40Mbps at RM90 per month. Celcom Business Fibre also comes together with free installation, a free dect phone and a free wireless router.

All existing Celcom Business Fibre customers will be upgraded gradually to 100Mbps until the end of September 2018 and enjoy high speed internet at only RM130 per month.

Mohamad Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said within today’s rapid growing digital technology industry, every Malaysian should have the opportunity to be digitally adept and the accessibility to high-speed internet without being burdened financially.

“Celcom is making broadband services more affordable by reducing its Celcom Home Fibre™ and Celcom Business Fibre™ prices by half, while offering more than double the speed for internet. We will continuously work towards expanding our fibre technology and high-speed broadband internet access for businesses and communities in both urban and rural areas, further upholding the government’s agenda for nationwide broadband penetration,” he said.

For enquiries on the new Celcom Home Fibre or Celcom Business Fibre, customers can simply call 1-300-11-3282 or visit the nearest Celcom Blue Cube outlets.