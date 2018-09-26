Celcom offering 100k Smartphones for Free with no Upfront Payments

Celcom Axiata Berhad is offering its customers an opportunity to own a new smartphone from a pool of 100,000 smartphones for free and with no upfront payments.

From now until 29 December 2018 (101 days), Celcom mobile customers can enjoy the opportunity of waiving upfront payments on any Celcom device bundle when paired with Celcom Mobile Gold Plus (RM98/month), Celcom Mobile Gold Supreme (RM128/month), Celcom Mobile Platinum (RM148/month) and the Celcom Mobile Platinum Plus (RM188/month) postpaid plans. A 24-months contract applies.

Postpaid who have been with Celcom for more than 12 months and have not been barred for 3 months, can enjoy the upfront waiver when they subscribe to one of the four plans above with a device contract. New Celcom postpaid customers will also be able to enjoy a partial upfront payment waiver when they register with any Celcom device bundles. Existing Celcom prepaid customers (credit score check required) could enjoy a partial upfront payment waiver as well if they sign up for the new bundle plans.

Customers can choose from a wide selection of 4G smartphones ranging from Huawei P20, Oppo F9, Huawei nova 3i, Oppo A3s, Huawei nova 2 Lite, iPhone6 32GB, Samsung Galaxy J4 and many more.

In addition, Celcom is introducing two new device bundle features that will allow customers to enjoy the option of keeping up with the latest phone trends once every 12 months, or to upgrade their existing postpaid plans for more internet without any additional cost.

Celcom’s new device feature Contract Extension allows customers who have a device contract with less than 12 months remaining, the option to upgrade their existing smartphones with a new device with no penalty fee. While Celcom’s new Change Plan Anytime feature offers device contract customers the option to upgrade their postpaid plans and enjoy more internet quota without any additional fee.

Mohamad Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom has further enhanced its device plans to offer the best value for customers to easily own a new 4G smartphone or upgrade their existing smartphones.

“Celcom will continuously enhance its products and services to deliver the best digital experiences together with the latest devices at the best value for our customers. Our customers can always stay connected and enjoy the best video experience with Celcom’s network, essentially with 4G supported smartphones that are now easier to obtain with Celcom’s new 101 day FREE smartphone campaign.

For more information, please visit the Celcom website.