Digi appoints Haakon Bruaset Kjoel as new Chairman of the Board

Digi.Com Bhd and its subsidiary Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd on Thursday announced that Haakon Bruaset Kjoel has been appointed Chair of the Board (Digi). Kjoel’s appointment is effective 1 September 2018, and he succeeds Lars-Ake Norling who has been Digi’s Chair of the Board since July 2017. Lars-Ake Norling stepped down on 1st September.

The Digi Board of Directors are now as below:



Designation/ Directorate 1. Haakon Bruaset Kjoel Chair (Appointed with effective from 1 September 2018) (Non-Independent Non-Executive Director) 2. Tan Sri Saw Choo Boon Director (Senior Independent Non-Executive Director) 3. Yasmin Binti Aladad Khan Director (Independent Non-Executive Director) 4. Vimala A/P V.R.Menon Director (Independent Non-Executive Director) 5. Torstein Pedersen Director (Non-Independent Non-Executive Director) 6. Tone Ripel Director (Non-Independent Non-Executive Director)

Kjoel, 46, is currently Acting Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for Telenor Group. A Norwegian national, Kjoel joined Telenor in 1995 in the domestic mobile operation in Norway. Since then he has gained extensive international experience through his involvement in Telenor’s international mobile network operator activities in Asia and Europe. He has played a key role in managing the business environment in the areas of regulatory and public affairs, government and public relations, corporate communications and sustainability, particularly in Asia. His previous roles include Senior Vice President and Head of Group Public and Regulatory Affairs and Head for Corporate Affairs in Asia.

Telenor ASA owns 49% of Digi.

Kjoel was re-appointed to the Digi Board for a second term on 11 July 2017. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree and studies in public relations from BI Norwegian Business School in Oslo. “I am pleased to be a part of Digi’s next phase of growth. Digi is a well-governed company with a strong track record in product and service innovation, supported by a solid foundation of digital capabilities and infrastructure. I look forward to continue working with the Board of Directors and in close collaboration with Digi’s Management team to deliver shareholder value and excellent digital services to all Malaysians. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to express our appreciation to Lars-Ake Norling for his many contributions over this past year, and wish him every success in the future,” said Kjoel.