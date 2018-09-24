Ericsson to Expand & Upgrade Celcom 4G LTE Network across Malaysia

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced today that it has signed an agreement with Ericsson Malaysia to expand and upgrade its 4G LTE network across Malaysia.

As part of this agreement, Ericsson will supply radio access network (RAN) equipment from its Ericsson Radio System portfolio to help Celcom serve the growing demand for data/internet services in Malaysia. Ericsson’s RAN equipment will also help create the platform for Celcom’s network to evolve into 5G in coming years.

Mohamad Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said, “We have been at the forefront of providing our customers with the best data experience, and remain committed to evolve our network with the latest technologies. This partnership is strategic as it will not only help us further expand our LTE footprint but create the base for the launch of 5G services. We will continue to drive technology innovations in Malaysia to bring the latest services, and to enable all Malaysians to participate in the digital economy.”

Ericsson recently announced that all radio products within Ericsson Radio System delivered since 2015 will support Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and 5G New Radio (NR) capabilities.

Network evolution is driven by demand for improved user experience and cost-efficient network operations. With the Ericsson Radio System, operators like Celcom can simply activate technologies like NB-IOT, 5G in their network and take the first step with commercial 5G capabilities and new applications, leveraging advanced mobile broadband services. The 5G/IOT radio network software complements Ericsson’s already launched multi technology supporting baseband and radios.

Todd Ashton, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said, “We have been a long-term partner of Celcom and are pleased to support them in expanding and upgrading their LTE network across Malaysia. It will enable the delivery of enhanced customer experiences for millions of Malaysians while getting their network ready for the evolution to 5G.”

In 2017, Ericsson and Celcom performed Malaysia’s first ever 5G trial, also the 1st 4g trial conducted on the 28GHz band in South East Asia.