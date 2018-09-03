JBIX – 2nd Malaysia Internet Exchange launched

Extreme Broadband Sdn Bhd (Extreme Broadband) today announced the launch of Malaysia’s second Internet Exchange, the Johor Bahru Internet Exchange (JBIX) that will bridge the gap of directly connecting non-ISP businesses to the Internet Exchange that will enhance the Internet surfing experience of Malaysians.

JBIX will be the first open Internet Exchange in Malaysia that welcomes peering between any types of organisations from Malaysia and International. It will facilitate the mutual peering between different business organisations such as in the education and financial sector, OTT content providers, regional and local Internet Service Providers (ISPs), hosting companies and more. Peering helps keep internet traffic local by allowing business to exchange internet traffic directly without having to travel overseas or through different providers.

Extreme Broadband, an Internet Service Provider licensed by the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will be privately funding the JBIX infrastructure. JBIX is open to all for peering and will be a carrier neutral exchange where any telecommunications provider can bring in their own fibre infrastructure to peer.

Membership is free for the 1st 12-months and peering partners will not be tied to a contract and can join and leave anytime. The peering ports will be available at 1G, 10G and 100G. JBIX will be hosted at the Open DC datacentre, in a secure MSC-status building (Menara MSC Cyberport) which is 2km from the causeway linking Singapore and Malaysia.

JBIX runs on a carrier-grade high capacity low latency switching platform that can scale from 10 Gigabit up to Terabit capacity. JBIX will also feature 24/7 NOC and SOC support, monthly reports, live monitoring and management portal and unlimited access to JBIX route servers. Organisations can choose between public, private and remote peering options.

Weng Yew Wong, Chief Peering Officer of JBIX and the Managing Director of Extreme Broadband Sdn Bhd says, “Peering is an essential process in internet traffic exchange as it ensures traffic remains domestic, reducing the ping time between the exchange of data over the internet.

However, while Malaysia already has an Internet Exchange, non-licensed ISPs’ and businesses were not able to peer directly on the platform and had to rely on ISPs’ instead. Which is why we decided to launch JBIX which will be open to all businesses from any country, social media platforms, as well as local and regional ISPs’.”

“By directly peering to JBIX, organisations such as banks and educational institutions will be able to exchange data faster which in turns makes the internet experience of its users better. Not only will they be enjoying better network performance but each peered organisation will carry a network identity number (Autonomous Number) which will uniquely identify their presence in the Internet space.

We have also strategically picked Johor Bahru as our location so that ISPs’ and businesses from Singapore can directly connect to Malaysian businesses and vice versa. Traffic between Singapore and South of Malaysia will also experience faster connectivity as exchange happens in Johor instead of transiting back and forth via Kuala Lumpur,” he adds.

“We are responding to the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia (KKMM) Minister’s call to make Internet a basic need for every Malaysian by lowering costs and making internet accessible to all. We built the JBIX to serve the Internet community in the region.

JBIX will be aiding his call by directly connecting businesses to each other and bridging the gap in the industry. Further to that, we will be absorbing all port charges for Malaysian businesses for the first 12 months and the following charges will be the lowest in the region. The lower port charges will be a boon to Telecommunication providers as this will bring down their cost which they should be able to extend to consumers,” explains Weng.

After the first 12 months, port charges will be maintained at the lowest price and will be based on a cost recovery model to attract and benefit more users. Port charges will be revised as more businesses and networks join.

“Besides Singapore, JBIX is set to attract regional players who are constantly in the look for better peering opportunities in the region. We hope to become the hub for regional traffic and content exchange for the South East Asia region. We have already received keen interest from ISPs and content providers based in Thailand and Singapore,” Weng explains.

As of now 12 companies from 3 different countries have already committed to peer in JBIX.

“Fast, reliable and cost effective internet connectivity is essential in the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy, and JBIX is ready to address the growing needs of the industry and nurture better connectivity for Malaysians,” he ends.

Visit the JBIX website for more information.