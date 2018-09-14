MyIX comments on newly launched Johor Bahru Internet Exchange (JBIX)

The Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX), also known as ‘Persatuan Pengendali Internet Malaysia’ is a non-profit initiative by the Government of Malaysia where local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and content providers connect to exchange internet traffic.

MyIX Chairman Chiew Kok Hin (picture), commented on the recent launch of the Johor Bahru Internet Exchange (JBIX) – touted to be the country’s second (2nd) Internet Exchange (IX) by Extreme Broadband Sdn Bhd on the 3rd September 2018.

On whether the latest Internet Exchange compliments or competes with MyIX, Chiew says, “Both MyIX and JBIX facilitate peering between networks with the intention of improving latency and customer experience, thus to certain extent it is competing between each other in a friendly manner.”

Chiew concurs, however, that that JBIX may act as a ‘supplementary’ IX, to bridge the gap of directly connecting non-ISP businesses to enhance the Internet surfing experience of Malaysians.

Earlier at the JBIX launch, Chief Peering Officer of JBIX, Weng Yew Wong said that JBIX would primarily deal with ISPs and CSPs (Content Service Providers) that MyIX does not cater to, and either it can be used as redundancy options, regardless which IX takes on the role as the primary Internet Exchange point. JBIX claims to be the first ‘open’ internet exchange in Malaysia that welcomes peering between all type of organisations.

On the question whether broadband cost for Malaysians will be reduced by having a 2nd IX, Chiew is of the opinion that having more Internet exchanges will not necessarily reduce the broadband cost in Malaysia. He says, “The question is how well the internet exchange is being run and how many peers are connected in the exchange. The more the (internet exchange) networks (with more peers), then the higher chances of it being able to reduce the broadband cost for the (consumer) Malaysian.”

Both MyIX, and Extreme Broadband – the company that privately funds the JBIX infrastructure, are licensed by the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).