Xpax Postpaid XP50 with 10GB Internet + Unlimited Calls at RM50

Celcom Axiata has quietly made changes to its Xpax Postpaid XP50 plan, now available to everyone, for a limited time. Previously, the XP50 was exclusively made available to Youths below the age of 25 years old.

In April 2018, when the XP50 was first introduced, it had more internet at 15GB, unlimited Video Walla, free iflix premium and unlimited late night Youtube. All these have been removed from the XP50 plan that has been refreshed.

Details of the refreshed Xpax Postpaid XP50 plan below:

Package Details XP50 Plan
Price RM 50
Data Quota 10 GB
Voice Call  Unlimited calls to all Network
Video Call (all network) RM0.30 per minute (60 seconds/ block)
SMS  RM0.15 per SMS (all network)
MMS RM0.50 per MMS (all network)
Auto Debit Billing 5% rebate
Credit Limit RM 150
Upfront Payment 1 month

 

Celcom said Xpax XP50 users will also receive free 100GB Video Walla on their Birthday. There are no contract and no supplementary lines with XP50.

Internet speed will be throttled to 64kpbs once the 10GB Internet quota is used up. The following add-on are available for Xpax XP50 postpaid plan:

No. Add-On Daily Weekly Monthly
1 Internet Add-On 100MB RM3
2 Internet Add-On 500MB RM10
3 Internet Add-On 1GB RM15
4 Internet Add-On 5GB RM50
5 Unlimited Calls to Celcom Network) RM1 RM7
6 Late Night Internet  3GB
RM2		 10GB
RM7		 15GB
RM20
7 iflix VIP Access RM3
500MB		 RM5
1GB
8 Facebook Walla 3GB
RM2		 10GB
RM7		 15GB
RM20
9 Instagram Walla 3GB
RM2		 10GB
RM7		 15GB
RM20
10 Video Walla 3GB
RM2		 10GB
RM7		 15GB
RM20
11 Music Walla RM1
Unlimited		 RM3
Unlimited
12 1-Day Internet Pass RM4.99
13 1-Day Call & SMS Pass RM18
14 1-Day Internet Pass + Add-Ons RM48
15 1-Day Social Roam Pass RM10
16 1-Day Basic Internet RM1
17 7-Day 3-in-1 Pass + Add-Ons RM138
18 Asia Pass   RM9  

 

International Roaming (IR) for Calls and SMS are automatically activated however manual activation(SMS) is required for Internet roaming.

The following customers may subscribe to the XP50 postpaid plan:

  • New and existing Xpax customer
  • MNP customers
  • Change of Bill Plan (COBP) – Xpax only
  • Prepaid to Postpaid

Celcom said that all its current First postpaid users are not allowed to migrate to the Xpax XP50 plan.

The Xpax XP50 postpaid plan can be signed up at: Celcom Centre, Blue Cube outlets, Celcom Website- Online Store, Celcom Certified Partners.

For more details, please visit the Celcom website.

