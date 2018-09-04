Xpax Postpaid XP50 with 10GB Internet + Unlimited Calls at RM50

Celcom Axiata has quietly made changes to its Xpax Postpaid XP50 plan, now available to everyone, for a limited time. Previously, the XP50 was exclusively made available to Youths below the age of 25 years old.
In April 2018, when the XP50 was first introduced, it had more internet at 15GB, unlimited Video Walla, free iflix premium and unlimited late night Youtube. All these have been removed from the XP50 plan that has been refreshed.
Details of the refreshed Xpax Postpaid XP50 plan below:
|Package Details
|XP50 Plan
|Price
|RM 50
|Data Quota
|10 GB
|Voice Call
|Unlimited calls to all Network
|Video Call (all network)
|RM0.30 per minute (60 seconds/ block)
|SMS
|RM0.15 per SMS (all network)
|MMS
|RM0.50 per MMS (all network)
|Auto Debit Billing
|5% rebate
|Credit Limit
|RM 150
|Upfront Payment
|1 month
Celcom said Xpax XP50 users will also receive free 100GB Video Walla on their Birthday. There are no contract and no supplementary lines with XP50.
Internet speed will be throttled to 64kpbs once the 10GB Internet quota is used up. The following add-on are available for Xpax XP50 postpaid plan:
|No.
|Add-On
|Daily
|Weekly
|Monthly
|1
|Internet Add-On 100MB
|RM3
|2
|Internet Add-On 500MB
|RM10
|3
|Internet Add-On 1GB
|RM15
|4
|Internet Add-On 5GB
|RM50
|5
|Unlimited Calls to Celcom Network)
|RM1
|RM7
|–
|6
|Late Night Internet
|3GB
RM2
|10GB
RM7
|15GB
RM20
|7
|iflix VIP Access
|–
|RM3
500MB
|RM5
1GB
|8
|Facebook Walla
|3GB
RM2
|10GB
RM7
|15GB
RM20
|9
|Instagram Walla
|3GB
RM2
|10GB
RM7
|15GB
RM20
|10
|Video Walla
|3GB
RM2
|10GB
RM7
|15GB
RM20
|11
|Music Walla
|–
|RM1
Unlimited
|RM3
Unlimited
|12
|1-Day Internet Pass
|RM4.99
|–
|–
|13
|1-Day Call & SMS Pass
|RM18
|–
|–
|14
|1-Day Internet Pass + Add-Ons
|RM48
|–
|–
|15
|1-Day Social Roam Pass
|RM10
|–
|–
|16
|1-Day Basic Internet
|RM1
|–
|–
|17
|7-Day 3-in-1 Pass + Add-Ons
|–
|RM138
|–
|18
|Asia Pass
|RM9
International Roaming (IR) for Calls and SMS are automatically activated however manual activation(SMS) is required for Internet roaming.
The following customers may subscribe to the XP50 postpaid plan:
- New and existing Xpax customer
- MNP customers
- Change of Bill Plan (COBP) – Xpax only
- Prepaid to Postpaid
Celcom said that all its current First postpaid users are not allowed to migrate to the Xpax XP50 plan.
The Xpax XP50 postpaid plan can be signed up at: Celcom Centre, Blue Cube outlets, Celcom Website- Online Store, Celcom Certified Partners.
For more details, please visit the Celcom website.