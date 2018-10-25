The Best Value for Money Broadband Plans in Malaysia – Oct 2018

About six months ago, we wrote about the Best Wireless Broadband plans in Malaysia. This time around, we have listed down the Best Value for Money Broadband Plans in Malaysia as of October 2018.

Check out below.

TIME Fibre Home Broadband

At the moment, in our opinion, the most value for money broadband plan in Malaysia comes from TIME dotCom. At RM99/month, consumers get a 100Mbps fibre broadband service and unlimited Internet usage.

If you need more speeds, you can get up to 1Gbps, and its still one of the cheapest broadband plans around.

Download Speed 100Mbps 500Mbps 1Gbps Upload Speed 100Mbps (online sign up only) 500Mbps 500Mbps Price RM99/month RM139/month RM199/month Contract 12 months (RM300 one time upfront) or 24 months Router Model TP-Link Archer C1200 D-Link DIR-882 Voice TIME Voice Home Basic TIME Voice Home Lite TIME Voice Home Max Pay-as-you-use RM2.50/month

FREE 30 mins/month

FREE DECT Phone

worth RM149 RM10/month

FREE 300 mins/month

FREE DECT Phone

worth RM149

The 100Mbps plan is exclusively available for sign up on the TIME website. Also comes with a RM100 rebate in your first bill.

The only problem you may face with TIME dotCom is Coverage.

TIME has deployed a large part of its fibre network in condominiums, available at over 600,000 premises in the country. The Internet service provider (ISP) said that it wants to offer its fibre broadband to landed homes but there are some obstacles as mentioned here.

If you are located within TIME’s fibre coverage area, its the best broadband plan available right now so go ahead and sign up.

MaxisONE Home Fibre

The second best option in our list is the MaxisONE Home Fibre 30Mbps plan at RM89/month, comes with unlimited usage. There’s also the 100Mbps plan that is priced at RM129/month and comes with Unlimited local calls/Unlimited Internet.

If you can’t get access to TIME Fibre Home Broadband, then this is the best option you have.

MaxisONE Home Fibre 30Mbps 100Mbps Download speed

Up to 30Mbps Download speed

Up to 100Mbps Upload speed

Up to 30Mbps Upload speed

Up to 50Mbps Quota

Unlimited Quota

Unlimited Local voice calls

Pay per use

Add on: RM10/mth for unlimited calls Local voice calls

Unlimited calls Price: RM89/mth Price: RM129/mth

All customers will receive a dual-band router and enjoy Maxperts Installation (professional diagnostics and set-up ensure optimal WiFi experience in every room). A 24-months contract applies.

Interestingly, Maxis is offering this fibre service via TM’s HSBB network (Unifi) but it beats Unifi in terms of pricing.

You can sign up for MaxisONE Home Fibre via the Maxis website.

Unifi Bebas Prepaid Plan



Unifi Mobile Bebas Prepaid is not marketed as a Broadband plan, however it offers Unlimited Internet for usage on smartphone and PC/laptop.

Available for a few months now and for a limited lime, the Bebas Weekly plan cost RM20/week for Unlimited Internet data. This translates into RM80 for 28 days. There’s no auto renewal so the plan must be purchased manually every week. Do note that this a promotional plan and Telekom Malaysia could stop offering it anytime.

Based on our own testing, the Internet speed on Bebas Weekly plan are being throttled to a maximum 7Mbps. If you purchase other non-unlimited quota based packages, users could experience speeds above 20Mbps.

To get a sim, you need to download the Unifi Mobile app and apply for one.

Since this a sim only prepaid plan, you may need purchase a Wireless Home Router separately if you need to be connected 24/7 at home.

Celcom Home Wireless Broadband

At RM100/month, Celcom Home Wireless Gold Plus plan comes with 50GB of base Internet and 100GB for usage on Video Walla and Music Walla.

As part of this plan, Celcom is allocating 100GB of Internet streaming quota for Video Walla and Music Walla which can be used for Netflix, iflix, Youtube, Tonton, Astro Go, dimsum, Joox, Raku and more. Celcom claims that it does not limit or throttle streaming speeds on Video/Music Walla.

In terms of real world Internet speeds, Celcom’s 4G LTE network could deliver between 10Mbps and up to 50Mbps depending on time and location.

To subscribe for Celcom Home Wireless Gold Plus plan, you will have to visit a Blue Cube outlet. A 24-months contract apply. By subscribing to Celcom Home Wireless plans, you will be given a 4G LTE Wireless Router (at the moment its Huawei B618-22d). There’s a 30-days return policy where you can terminate the service and return the modem without any additional chargers or you may keep the modem and pay the RM499 termination fee.

U Mobile MB128 Postpaid Broadband

If you have really fast U Mobile 4G LTE network at home, do check out the MB128 Postpaid Broadband plan. There’s only a 32GB Internet quota however you get Unlimited usage quota for Video-Onz, Music-Onz and App-Onz. Basically you don’t have to worry about the Internet streaming quota and use as much as you want for contents like Netflix, iflix, Spotify, Joox, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Dailymotion, Youku, unifi TV, Viu, Tonton, Astro Go, dimsum, YuppTV, Lingcod TV, Apple Music, KKBox and a long list of other content providers.

For Video-Oz, do note that video streaming is generally limited to standard definition quality.

MB128’s 32GB Internet quota is divided by 12GB all-day Internet + 20GB off-peak (2am-8am) Internet. Generally, U Mobile’s 4G LTE network could deliver speeds around 5Mbps. You could experience speeds up to 20Mbps in selected areas using the right device with Carrier Aggregation (CA).

This is a sim-only postpaid plan and there’s no contract.

Disclaimer: Please refer to the respective Internet Service Provider (ISP) for accurate details. This article is for informational purpose only and not sponsored.