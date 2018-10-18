Celcom Billing System Upgrade, Partial Service Disruption this Sunday

Celcom Axiata Berhad has announced that it will be carrying out a billing system upgrade, starting 21 October, Sunday at 8.00pm until 22 October, Monday at 9.00am. The “upgrade” will cause partial service disruption for postpaid and prepaid customers.

During the upgrade period, Celcom said that customers will still be able to make and receive calls, use Internet, SMS, MMS and roam overseas, as usual. However, the following transactions/service will be temporarily unavailable during the billing system upgrade until 9.00am on 22 October 2018:

For Prepaid transactions:

Prepaid services such as reload, balance transfer, account status check, and mobile internet subscriptions.

New prepaid line activation and registration.

Requests for change of plans, change of SIM card, and Value Added Service subscriptions.

For Postpaid transactions:

All bill payment channels such as Celcom Life app, online banking, Online Customer Service, Celcom Business Portal and Celcom Payment Kiosk.

Requests for change of plans, change of SIM card, and Value Added Service subscriptions.

Subscriptions to roaming passes.

Other services such as requests for new postpaid line registration and Mobile Number Portability (MNP) will be accepted. However, all requests will only be processed on 22 October, 9.00am onwards.

Celcom is advising all Xpax prepaid customers to reload and subscribe to mobile internet in advance to ensure that they have sufficient credit balance to stay connected throughout the upgrading exercise. For postpaid customers, they are advised to make payment for any outstanding balance before the stated duration, to avoid any possible service interruptions throughout the upgrading exercise.

Mohamad Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said the upcoming upgrading exercise has been carefully planned and scheduled accordingly to minimise any service interruptions.

“As part of our continuous effort to improve and digitalise our overall customer experience, this a required step to our ongoing modernisation exercise and we would like to assure our customers that we have taken all necessary steps to ensure minimal impact on their connectivity experience. We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period and appreciate our customers’ kind understanding as we continue to enhance our services,” he added.