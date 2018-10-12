Celcom recognised for Best Contact Centre & Social Media Strategy

Celcom Axiata Berhad grabbed multiple awards at the 6th Customer Experience Management Asia Summit, held on 25th to the 28th September 2018, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The Customer Experience Management Asia Summit is said to be a prominent regional Customer Experience Management event, dedicated to sharing the best and most innovative customer experience strategies. It also serves as a platform for organisations that actively place customers at the heart of their business.

Celcom won two Customer Experience Asia Excellence Awards for its Customer Experience achievements and strategies:

Best Social Media Strategy Award (Gold) – This award recognises organisations that utilise social media as a strategic channel to provide a seamless end-to-end omni-channel customer experience.

Best Contact Centre Award (Bronze) – This award recognises and promotes Contact Centres that employs innovative methods, metrics and ideas to provide quality support to their customers with a strong business performance.

Celcom also received an Honorary Mention and was recognised among leading players in the Best Use of Mobile Award category for their innovative engagement with consumers via a mobile platform.

Mohamad Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said that the awards signify regional industry recognition for Celcom’s new level of customer service.

“This is a great achievement for us, and further solidifies our position as an industry leader for providing best customer experiences at an international level. Our customers are a top priority, and we have consistently kept them in mind when we introduce new and more innovative services to ensure that they get the best customer experience,” he added.

Celcom said these awards recognise the impact of its initiatives aimed to continuously improve the service provided to customers by giving access to the latest innovations in servicing customers. Among these innovations are the first Social Media Experience Hub in South East Asia and the first state-of-the-art Intelligent Virtual Agent service in South East Asia. Celcom is also the first telecommunications operator to receive the certification on a new international ISO quality standard for contact centres globally.