Digi Home Broadband plans now offers up to 100GB Internet Data

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd announced its refreshed Digi Home Broadband plans yesterday, providing up to 50% larger Internet data quotas for both new and existing customers, with prices from as low as RM45 monthly.

Total quota upgrades have been increased from 15GB to 25GB for the Broadband Monthly 45 plan, from 35GB to 50GB for the Broadband Monthly 65 plan, and from 75GB to 100GB for the Broadband Monthly 105 plan.

In addition, all existing Digi Postpaid subscribers will enjoy RM5 or RM10 lifetime discounts when they sign up for Digi Home Broadband, potentially bringing home internet access to as low as RM40 monthly. Details below:

Broadband Monthly 45 [Postpaid]

RM45/month (RM40/month as Supplementary plan)

15GB Base Quota for all usage

10GB Streaming Quota

Broadband Monthly 65 [Postpaid]

RM65/month (RM55/month as Supplementary plan)

30GB Base Quota for all usage

20GB Streaming Quota

Broadband Monthly 105 [Postpaid]

RM105/month (RM95/month as Supplementary plan)

60GB Base Quota for all usage

40GB Streaming Quota

The streaming quota can be used for the following contents/apps: YouTube, YouTube Gaming, YouTube Kids, Dailymotion, Netflix, iflix, Astro Go, HeroTalkies, Viu, PlayTV UniFi, tonton, dimsum, Era FM, Fly FM, Hot FM, Kool FM, One FM, THR Raaga, THR Gegar, Hitz.FM, Lite FM, Melody FM, Mix FM, MY FM, Sinar FM, BFM, Spotify, Deezer, Joox, Kkbox, Apple Music, , Tidal, Raku, Saavn, Hungama, BE-AT TV, SoundHound, Radio2008.

There’s also the Prepaid Broadband plan available on the Digi website: Broadband 30 (20GB, RM30/month) and Broadband 60 (40GB, RM60/month).

The Telco said that the data quota upsizes for existing Digi Home Broadband customers will take effect at their next bill cycle while new customers will enjoy the larger data quotas upon sign-up.

“We remain committed to boosting internet adoption by introducing a wide range of affordable connectivity services for different wallet sizes and needs in the country. These home internet plans in essence offer customers 1GB of data for as low as RM1,” said Loh Keh Jiat, Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Digi said that customers will enjoy a seamless experience on these broadband plans with consistent Internet speeds of at least 10Mbps for 4G LTE, and 20Mbps for 4G LTE-A.

Loh added, “We are continuously improving our service quality and reliability to support the growing surge in data demand. Last year, our network supported close to 150% growth in data traffic from more than half a million additional internet users in our base. We will continue stimulating adoption with a strong mix of affordable connectivity, and relevant digital services and content, experienced over a high-quality network.”

For more details please visit the Digi website.