Monthly Payment for the latest Smartphone with Digi PhoneFreedom 365

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd today launched its new device ownership program, Digi PhoneFreedom 365, allowing its customers to easily own the latest top-of-the-line iPhone and Android smartphones.

With PhoneFreedom 365, customers need only to choose their preferred smartphones and a Digi postpaid plan that suits their lifestyle, without having to worry about any upfront payment and interest charges.

Available to existing Malaysian Digi customers, the PhoneFreedom 365 programme is also the first to offer them free upgrade to a new model from the 18th month onward, as well as an all-year-round device protection which includes coverage from accidental damage and theft with a fee.

The programme is currently available for selected Existing Digi Postpaid Customer with the following criteria:

Minimum 6 months with Digi Postpaid.

Scored ‘Good’ rating in the eligibility qualification check as determined by Digi at its absolute discretion (not limit to below):

Good payment history / no late payment for the past 6 months with consistent auto-bill, card (credit/debit) or online banking payments.

No barring record of the Customer’s existing Digi account.

No lost or stolen SIM reports/replacements for the past 3 months.

Having a valid credit card or debit card for auto-billing requirement.

Only Malaysian citizens are eligible to subscribe for the Offer

This programme will soon made available for port-in customers and new customers.

To celebrate the launch, Digi is also rewarding customers with double data allocation of up to 200GB when they sign up for the Digi PhoneFreedom 365 now. The following postpaid plans are available with PhoneFreedom 365:

Digi Postpaid 80

Digi Postpaid 120

Digi Postpaid 160 Digi Postpaid 190

Internet Quota 20GB All-Day

10GB Weekend

30GB Youtube 80GB All-Day 140GB All-Day 200GB All-Day Calls Unlimited to all networks Roaming & IDD across 10 Countries RM15 monthly Free Free Free 5GB Internet Roaming + 60mins Roaming Voice Calls + 60mins IDD Voice Calls

The newly launched iPhone XS models are now available for grabs from just RM170/month with Digi Postpaid 190 at any Digi Store or Digi Store Express as well as Digi Store Online.

Other smartphones available as part of Digi PhoneFreedom 365 include:

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (as low as RM126/month)

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star (as low as RM51/month)

Huawei P20 (as low as RM69/month)

Huawei P20 Pro (as low as RM93/month)

Oppo R15 Pro (as low as RM50/month)

Oppo Find X (as low as RM104/month)

and more

Digi’s Head of Consumer Postpaid, Benjamin Tan said that while it used to be the trend for customers to upgrade their mobile phones every two years, it is now becoming more difficult to do so as the prices of flagship smartphones are increasing on a yearly basis.

“We believe this program gives our customers the flexibility to own the smartphones they have been eyeing easily. Available at the most affordable rates with zero upfront payment, we are giving more people the opportunity to have a truly worry-free experience while on this program,” he added.