MCMC: Fixed Broadband Packages are now below RM100/month

RAKYAT TO ENJOY REDUCED FIXED BROADBAND PRICES

Telekom Malaysia (TM), Maxis, TIME dotcom (TIME) and Celcom have announced new fixed broadband packages in response to the call by the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Gobind Singh Deo to provide more affordable fixed broadband prices to the rakyat following the implementation of the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP).

These telecommunication companies are now offering entry-level packages that are below RM100 as well as packages that offer higher speeds at lower prices.

Entry Level Packages

Telco Package Before MSAP After MSAP % Reduction TM – 30 Mbps RM139 RM79 43% Celcom — 40 Mbps RM180 RM80 56% Maxis — 30 Mbps RM139 RM89 36% Time — 100 Mbps RM149 RM99 34%

In June, the Minister had announced that through the full implementation of the MSAP for fixed broadband services, the government expects the prices of broadband to be reduced by at least 25% by December 31, 2018 while higher speeds will be made available. In summary, the implementation of the MSAP has resulted in a reduction of more than 30% in entry-level package prices.

Higher speeds – Apart from the entry-level packages, the telcos have also announced plans to more than double the speed at the same prices. In some cases, such as TM, the speeds have increased by up to 10 times.

Similarly, other telcos have also introduced higher speed packages with TIME leading the way via the introduction of a Gigabit level package for RM199. This is the first time Gigabit level speed is made available to a significant segment of the population in Malaysia.

TM’s Turbo Packages Price Before MSAP After MSAP RM129 10Mbps 100Mbps RM139 30Mbps 300Mbps RM329 100Mbps 800Mbps

TIME’s Packages Price Speed RM139 500Mbps RM199 1Gbps

The implementation of the MSAP and the resulting reduction in prices is in line with the government’s effort to provide world-class high-quality broadband services at affordable prices. The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia to further improve the quality of broadband services in Malaysia.

MALAYSIAN COMMUNICATIONS AND MULTIMEDIA COMMISSION (MCMC)