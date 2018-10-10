MCMC: Fixed Broadband Packages are now below RM100/month

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has released a media statement recently regarding lower pricing for fixed broadband services.
MCMC said that that Telekom Malaysia (TM), Maxis, TIME dotcom (TIME) and Celcom Axiata have complied with the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) to provide more affordable fixed broadband packages.
However Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo have said that the recent reduction of broadband prices by the telecommunications companies (telcos) doesn’t apply to their existing customers. The Minister specifically mentioned that there have been no proposals to resolve the problems of customers who are using Streamyx services.
Media statement below released by MCMC on Sunday:
RAKYAT TO ENJOY REDUCED FIXED BROADBAND PRICES
Telekom Malaysia (TM), Maxis, TIME dotcom (TIME) and Celcom have announced new fixed broadband packages in response to the call by the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Gobind Singh Deo to provide more affordable fixed broadband prices to the rakyat following the implementation of the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP).
These telecommunication companies are now offering entry-level packages that are below RM100 as well as packages that offer higher speeds at lower prices.
Entry Level Packages
|Telco Package
|Before MSAP
|After MSAP
|% Reduction
|TM – 30 Mbps
|RM139
|RM79
|43%
|Celcom — 40 Mbps
|RM180
|RM80
|56%
|Maxis — 30 Mbps
|RM139
|RM89
|36%
|Time — 100 Mbps
|RM149
|RM99
|34%
In June, the Minister had announced that through the full implementation of the MSAP for fixed broadband services, the government expects the prices of broadband to be reduced by at least 25% by December 31, 2018 while higher speeds will be made available. In summary, the implementation of the MSAP has resulted in a reduction of more than 30% in entry-level package prices.
Higher speeds – Apart from the entry-level packages, the telcos have also announced plans to more than double the speed at the same prices. In some cases, such as TM, the speeds have increased by up to 10 times.
Similarly, other telcos have also introduced higher speed packages with TIME leading the way via the introduction of a Gigabit level package for RM199. This is the first time Gigabit level speed is made available to a significant segment of the population in Malaysia.
|
TM’s Turbo Packages
|Price
|Before MSAP
|After MSAP
|RM129
|10Mbps
|100Mbps
|RM139
|30Mbps
|300Mbps
|RM329
|100Mbps
|800Mbps
|
TIME’s Packages
|Price
|Speed
|RM139
|500Mbps
|RM199
|1Gbps
The implementation of the MSAP and the resulting reduction in prices is in line with the government’s effort to provide world-class high-quality broadband services at affordable prices. The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia to further improve the quality of broadband services in Malaysia.
