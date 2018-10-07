TIME dotCom offers 1Gbps at RM199 & 100Mbps at RM99

TIME dotCom have just officially announced its 1Gbps plan, the fastest consumer fixed broadband speeds available to Malaysians today. Apart from this, TIME also announced an immediate reduction in broadband monthly fees for existing subscribers and speeds upgrades for free.

The new TIME Fibre Home Broadband plans, 100Mbps, 500Mbps and 1Gbps:



Download Speed 100Mbps 500Mbps 1Gbps Upload Speed 100Mbps (online sign up only) 500Mbps 500Mbps Price RM99/month RM139/month RM199/month Contract 12 months (RM300 one time upfront) or 24 months Router Model TP-Link Archer C1200 D-Link DIR-882 Voice TIME Voice Home Basic TIME Voice Home Lite TIME Voice Home Max Pay-as-you-use RM2.50/month

The 100Mbps plan is only available for sign up at the TIME website. A one-time charge of RM300 is applicable to 12-month contracts and these subscribers (12-months contract) are not entitled to promotions.

For existing subscribers, TIME said that they will now enjoy the following upgraded speeds at the new reduced monthly pricing (price reductions of up to 53.5%) effective immediately. These changes are automatic.

Old Speed New Speed 100Mbps 500Mbps (new price RM139/month) 300Mbps 1Gbps (new price RM199/month) 500Mbps

The new TIME Fibre Home Broadband plans in comparison with fixed broadband plans from Telekom Malaysia (Unifi) and Maxis:

ISP Speeds 30Mbps 100Mbps 300Mbps 500Mbps 800Mbps 1Gbps TIME – RM99 – RM139 – RM199 Maxis RM89 RM129* – – – – Unifi RM79** RM129** RM179*** RM229*** RM329*** –

* Price for asymmetrical plan (100Mbps: 100Mbps download/50Mbps upload)

** Price for asymmetrical plans (30Mbps: 30Mbps download/10Mbps upload | 100Mbps: 100Mbps download/50Mbps upload)

*** Upgrades for existing subscribers only

In a media statement, TIME said that new users who sign up online now will enjoy a RM100 discount. “Signing up online takes only a few minutes and online subscribers get an additional RM100 off on top of the already great prices!”