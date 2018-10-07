TIME dotCom offers 1Gbps at RM199 & 100Mbps at RM99

TIME dotCom have just officially announced its 1Gbps plan, the fastest consumer fixed broadband speeds available to Malaysians today. Apart from this, TIME also announced an immediate reduction in broadband monthly fees for existing subscribers and speeds upgrades for free.
The new TIME Fibre Home Broadband plans, 100Mbps, 500Mbps and 1Gbps:
|Download Speed
|100Mbps
|500Mbps
|1Gbps
|Upload Speed
|100Mbps (online sign up only)
|500Mbps
|500Mbps
|Price
|RM99/month
|RM139/month
|RM199/month
|Contract
|12 months (RM300 one time upfront) or 24 months
|Router Model
|TP-Link Archer C1200
|D-Link DIR-882
|Voice
|TIME Voice Home Basic
|TIME Voice Home Lite
|TIME Voice Home Max
|Pay-as-you-use
|RM2.50/month
FREE 30 mins/month
FREE DECT Phone
worth RM149
|RM10/month
FREE 300 mins/month
FREE DECT Phone
worth RM149
The 100Mbps plan is only available for sign up at the TIME website. A one-time charge of RM300 is applicable to 12-month contracts and these subscribers (12-months contract) are not entitled to promotions.
For existing subscribers, TIME said that they will now enjoy the following upgraded speeds at the new reduced monthly pricing (price reductions of up to 53.5%) effective immediately. These changes are automatic.
|Old Speed
|New Speed
|100Mbps
|500Mbps (new price RM139/month)
|300Mbps
|1Gbps (new price RM199/month)
|500Mbps
The new TIME Fibre Home Broadband plans in comparison with fixed broadband plans from Telekom Malaysia (Unifi) and Maxis:
|ISP
|Speeds
|30Mbps
|100Mbps
|300Mbps
|500Mbps
|800Mbps
|1Gbps
|TIME
|–
|RM99
|–
|RM139
|–
|RM199
|Maxis
|RM89
|RM129*
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Unifi
|RM79**
|RM129**
|RM179***
|RM229***
|RM329***
|–
* Price for asymmetrical plan (100Mbps: 100Mbps download/50Mbps upload)
** Price for asymmetrical plans (30Mbps: 30Mbps download/10Mbps upload | 100Mbps: 100Mbps download/50Mbps upload)
*** Upgrades for existing subscribers only
In a media statement, TIME said that new users who sign up online now will enjoy a RM100 discount. “Signing up online takes only a few minutes and online subscribers get an additional RM100 off on top of the already great prices!”