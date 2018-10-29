Estimated 22,682 Cellular Towers in Malaysia, YTL leads with 5k Towers

According to latest data released by TowerXchange, there are an estimated 22,682 Towers in Malaysia for mobile communications, representing almost 2,000 mobile subscribers per tower. TowerXchange is an independent media platform for the tower industry.

In its latest posting, it said that Towercos or Telecom Tower Companies own roughly 64% of Malaysia’s towers, led by edotco’s 4,000 cellular towers mostly carved out of Celcom Axiata.

A further 3,200 towers are owned by 14 different State-backed and other independent towercos, while turnkey infrastructure provider OCK Group owns ~200 sites in this market with plans to build an estimated 70 to 100 more sites in the country.

Estimated tower count for Malaysia:

YTL: 5,000

5,000 edotco: 4,000

4,000 Maxis: 3,800

3,800 Digi: 3,400

3,400 State-back Towercos: 3,200

3,200 U Mobile: 1,000

1,000 Telekom Malaysia: 1,000

It is estimated that a new ground based tower in Malaysia costs around RM300,000 (US$69K). TowerXchange reported that an additional 8,000 structures may be needed in Malaysia for 4G LTE coverage, although much of that demand will be met by microcells, lamp-poles, DAS (distributed antenna system) and IBS (In-building Solution).

As of September 2018, Maxis 4G LTE human population coverage stood at 92% while Digi at 89%. Celcom has a 89% 4G LTE coverage as of July 2018. YTL claims its Yes4G (LTE+WiMAX) service has a 85% coverage nationwide for years now. U Mobile does not disclose its 4G LTE coverage percentage.