4G LTE Speedtest: Celcom vs Maxis at 37 LRT Stations Kelana Jaya Line

Last week, the MalaysianWireless team took a train ride from the Gombak LRT station until the end of the line, Putra Heights LRT. We compared Maxis and Celcom download/upload speeds at all 37 LRT stations, along the Kelana Jaya Line.

Here’s our Celcom vs Maxis 4G LTE Speedtest Results at 37 Kelana Jaya Line LRT Stations:

Download Speedtest compared between Maxis and Celcom:

Maxis vs Celcom: 4G LTE Mobile Network DOWNLOAD Speedtest LRT Kelana Jaya Line Stations Download (Mbps) Celcom 4G LTE Maxis 4G LTE KJ1 Gombak 75.5 165 KJ2 Taman Melati 23.5 105 KJ3 Wangsa Maju 40.1 14.8 KJ4 Sri Rampai Test Error Test Error KJ5 Setiawangsa Test Error 73 KJ6 Jelatek 17.2 98.6 KJ7 Dato’ Keramat 24.1 29.4 KJ8 Damai 10.8 33 KJ9 Ampang Park 16.8 (3G Only) 48.5 KJ10 KLCC 21.1 (3G Only) 27.5 KJ11 Kampung Baru 18 (3G Only) 25.9 KJ12 Dang Wangi 20.6 (3G Only) 34.5 KJ13 Masjid Jamek 9.5 (3G Only) 26.6 KJ14 Pasar Seni 9.4 (3G Only) 7.69 KJ15 KL Sentral 5.53 7.09 KJ16 Bangsar 14.7 8.48 KJ17 Abdullah Hukum Test Error 0.91 KJ18 Kerinchi 5.63 21.9 KJ19 Universiti 12.3 68.7 KJ20 Taman Jaya 5.3 17 KJ21 Asia Jaya 28.9 50.1 KJ22 Taman Paramount 23.6 105 KJ23 Taman Bahagia 15.5 78.3 KJ24 Kelana Jaya 127 41.1 KJ25 Lembah Subang 20.4 6.54 KJ26 Ara Damansara 47.5 36.3 KJ27 Glenmarie 39.9 39.7 KJ28 Subang Jaya 32.5 10.3 KJ29 SS15 28.8 29.5 KJ30 SS18 34.6 55.2 KJ31 USJ 7 48.5 31.6 KJ32 Taipan 19.8 15.5 KJ33 Wawasan 32.8 35.9 KJ34 USJ 21 17.5 27.3 KJ35 Alam Megah 29.9 105 KJ36 Subang Alam 16.6 38.4 KJ37 Putra Heights 1.21 79

Upload Speedtest compared between Celcom and Maxis:

Maxis vs Celcom: 4G LTE Mobile Network UPLOAD Speedtest LRT Kelana Jaya Line Stations Upload (Mbps) Celcom 4G LTE Maxis 4G LTE KJ1 Gombak 37.2 55.2 KJ2 Taman Melati 28.9 20.5 KJ3 Wangsa Maju 19.5 15.6 KJ4 Sri Rampai Test Error Test Error KJ5 Setiawangsa Test Error 31.7 KJ6 Jelatek 7.41 21.1 KJ7 Dato’ Keramat 25.1 6.69 KJ8 Damai 10.9 40.2 KJ9 Ampang Park 2.44 (3G Only) 37.2 KJ10 KLCC 4.46 (3G Only) 30.3 KJ11 Kampung Baru 1.79 (3G Only) 8.99 KJ12 Dang Wangi 3.36 (3G Only) 41.6 KJ13 Masjid Jamek 0.38 (3G Only) 13.2 KJ14 Pasar Seni 1.53 (3G Only) 35.8 KJ15 KL Sentral 32.7 7.15 KJ16 Bangsar 12.4 15.1 KJ17 Abdullah Hukum Test Error 1.88 KJ18 Kerinchi 14.7 15.6 KJ19 Universiti 10.2 47.3 KJ20 Taman Jaya 18.6 1.68 KJ21 Asia Jaya 25.6 20.3 KJ22 Taman Paramount 42.5 16.7 KJ23 Taman Bahagia 43.7 33 KJ24 Kelana Jaya 43.7 51.5 KJ25 Lembah Subang 4.98 25.6 KJ26 Ara Damansara 18.2 29.3 KJ27 Glenmarie 4.43 25.9 KJ28 Subang Jaya 5.49 0.01 KJ29 SS15 25.2 44.7 KJ30 SS18 17.3 52.1 KJ31 USJ7 29.3 25.3 KJ32 Taipan 17.8 20 KJ33 Wawasan 14.8 29.4 KJ34 USJ 21 31.3 28.9 KJ35 Alam Megah 24.6 47.4 KJ36 Subang Alam 16.8 1.4 KJ37 Putra Heights 0.00 17.5

Summary:

Out of the 37 stations tested, Celcom speedtest failed to complete in 3 stations: KJ3 Sri Rampai (poor coverage), KJ4 Setiawangsa and KJ17 Abdullah Hukum.

Maxis only had one failed speedtest in KJ3 Sri Rampai LRT station due to poor mobile coverage.

Over the past 5 years since Celcom launched the 4G LTE service, the Telco only had 3G coverage at the 5 underground stations where we tested on 1st November- KJ9 (Ampang Park), KJ10 (KLCC), KJ11 (Kampung Baru), K12 (Dang Wangi) and KJ13 (Masjid Jamek). Apparently, Celcom’s measurement of 89% (human population) 4G LTE coverage nationwide failed to include these underground LRT stations. The lack of Celcom 4G LTE coverage was also confirmed by some of our readers on Facebook. We referred this to Celcom on 1st November and a spokesperson responded to us on 5th November claiming that Celcom has 4G LTE coverage at those 5 underground LRT stations. Our sources indicated that Celcom only enabled 4G LTE coverage at those LRT stations on 5th November.

During the test, our Celcom-smartphone remained locked to the 3G network while at KJ14 Pasar Seni, which was above ground (KJ13 station was underground). For comparison, our Maxis-smartphone was locked on to the 4G LTE network at every single LRT station except for KJ3 Sri Rampai. Both smartphones was set to auto-network mode.

For DOWNLOAD speeds, Maxis was faster than Celcom at 26 station tested.

The top 5 fastest Download speeds for Maxis was at- KJ1 Gombak (165Mbps), KJ2 Taman Melati (105Mbps), KJ22 Taman Paramount (105Mbps), KJ35 Alam Megah (105Mbps) and KJ6 Jelatek (98.6Mbps).

The top 5 fastest Download speeds for Celcom was at- KJ24 Kelana Jaya (127Mbps), KJ1 Gombak (75.5Mbps), KJ31 USJ 7(48.5Mbps), KJ26 Ara Damansara (47.5Mbps) and KJ3 Wangsa Maju (40.1Mbps)

For UPLOAD speeds, Maxis was also faster than Celcom, at 24 station tested.

The top 5 fastest Upload speeds for Maxis was at- KJ1 Gombak (55.2Mbps), KJ24 Kelana Jaya (51.5Mbps), KJ35 Alam Megah (47.4Mbps), KJ19 Universiti (47.3Mbps) and KJ29 SS15 (44.7Mbps).

The top 5 fastest Upload speeds for Celcom was at- KJ23 Taman Bahagia (43.7Mbps), KJ24 Kelana Jaya (43.7Mbps), KJ22 Taman Paramount (42.5Mbps), KJ1 Gombak (37.2Mbps) and KJ34 USJ 21 (31.3Mbps).

Details of the Speedtest: